5 Ways to make long distance friendships work during the quarantine

Every relationship requires time and commitment but when it comes to long-distance ones, they need a bit more effort than usual. So, here are all the ways to keep your friendships intact during the quarantine

We all know the fact that each and every relationship requires commitment. However, things get tough when you need to maintain and grow in a relationship when you and your friend/partner is not around. Long-distance can make things difficult especially when you have no idea what the other person is feeling and the only way through it is by communication. There are also different ways through which you can ensure that your friendship remains constant and you remain close while staying apart.

IF SOMETHING REMINDS YOU OF THEM, LET THEM KNOW

Nothing tells them, they were in your mind like a post/thing that reminded you of them. This is a small gesture that could mean a lot for your best friend. This also tells them that there are certain things/traits that they have that are engraved in your mind and no matter what, that place will only be theirs.

DO SOMETHING THAT YOU’D USUALLY DO

From doing your homework together to listening to music to eating a meal together or watching movies, do something with your friend that you’d usually do. For me, it’s just pulling each other’s leg on video calls and it is something we would usually do even when we’re not apart. This shows that nothing between you and your friend has changed.

RECOGNIZE THE EFFORT

It is a difficult time for us all, so when somebody puts in an effort to actually connect with you, you need to recognise it. It’s not a deal of 1 or 2 days but, you’ve been in quarantine for longer than that. So, recognise when someone gives you attention instead of ending things with ‘I’ll call you back later’.

SCHEDULE PHONE CALLS

When you are apart, make it a point to give a scheduled time to each other. This will ensure that you have something to look forward to when you get out of the bed during the lockdown. Now, it does not matter if the phonecall lasts for 5 minutes or 5 hours. It’s the fact that you took time off your day to remember them.

NOTHING HAS CHANGED

Distance for a while does not mean that things would not work. Try and connect to all your friends once in a while. Even though they might seem busy, put your whole heart into making everything work.

Lastly, they are your friends and friends remain the same even after you do not communicate for a while. The deal here is to keep it simple and not overthink your equation with anyone.

What is it that you do to keep the friendship intact? Let us know in the comments section below.

