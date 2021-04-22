5 Ways to move on and heal yourself from the past

A lot of us have the same question to ask, how to let go of the past and move on blissfully? Holding on to the past can be toxic, hence, we need to move forward and look for better things to come. Here are 5 ways to move on and forget about the past.

It can be a painful experience to let go of the past, one that requires patience and resilience. It is a conscious effort to let go of the past whilst moving on. We cannot hold ourselves back, getting ourselves attached to the sorrows of the past and ruining our future possibilities.

We have all been hurt or gone through major heartbreaks or experienced some kind of emotional pain. The important thing to remember is that it is all temporary and bad days don’t last forever. Life is made of ups and down, high and lows and it's a conglomeration of all the good and bad days, that’s what makes life worth living.

Here are 5 ways you can forget about the past and heal yourself from the ramifications of the painful past.

Practice mindful living

Learn to live in the present and avoid overthinking. Only think about stuff that matters in the moment and do not worry about the past or the future. The less thoughts you bring into your mind, the better it is. Try to lose control of things that are out of your hands and have the freedom to choose happiness and good thoughts,

Be gentle with yourself

Learn to be gentle with yourself and choose to be kind with yourself and others too. Do not criticise yourself or over analyse a situation. Be kind and compassionate in your words and actions not only with others but with yourself too.

Be patient with time

Realise that it takes time to move on. It is a slow process that involves you to go through all kinds of feelings and emotions. Be in the flow and be patient with yourself. Do not let this be time bound, moving on doesn’t happen overnight. It takes months or even years to heal completely. Let it take its own time.

Take this time out to focus on yourself

It is the best time to indulge in self care and pamper yourself. Make time for yourself and take this time to indulge in a specific hobby or start a passion project that you’ve been wanting to do for so long. Do things that bring you immense joy and comfort and put your own needs first before others. Learn to be a little selfish and focus on your own mental peace.

Express your feelings

One of the most important things to do while moving on is to express your feelings and allow yourself to be vulnerable. Do not be closed or reserved with your feelings. Talk about it more often, you can seek therapy or professional help too if needed, there is no harm in trying. Whatever you do, be in harmony with your decisions.

Also Read: Sadness vs Clinical Depression: What are the differences between these two conditions?

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×