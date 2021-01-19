5 Ways to politely let someone down and be clear about your feelings

Telling someone you are not interested in them without being too harsh is an art. Here are some ways to politely and kindly reject someone and not give them false hopes.

Dating is tricky. And what’s, even more, trickier is to tell someone that you are not interested without hurting their feelings. When you are single, there will be times when people who you are interested in, will ask you out. To deal safely with such situations without hurting the other person is essential.

Letting someone know that you are not interested in them instead of leading them on is always better and safer. So, here are 5 ways to tell someone that you are not interested in them, politely, kindly and clearly.

1. “I think you are great and I really had fun but there is simply no chemistry between the two of us”.

This is an effective yet gentle way of being honest and making your intentions clear with them and not keeping them in the dark or giving them any false hopes.

2. “You are wonderful and kind, but I don’t have feelings for you and I can’t pretend to have them”.

Be clear and say the truth without hurting their feelings by telling them how you feel towards them and don’t lead them on by saying something you don’t mean.

3. “I don’t feel attracted to you. You are a great human being but the spark is just not there. Sorry”.

Polite and honest, be blunt and straightforward about your feelings and compliment them to not let them judge their self-worth by your rejection.

4. “I am not interested but thanks I am flattered”.

By saying this, you can tell them how great you feel when they asked you out while also being crystal clear about your intentions.

5. “No thanks”

This is probably the easiest and most direct way to be polite yet clear. Don’t go on and on about why you are rejecting them and just politely decline without giving a paragraph-long explanation.

