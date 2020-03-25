5 ways to stop and avoid fighting with your partner during the Coronavirus lockdown

Being locked in one place with anyone for a long amount of time can create problems no matter how strong the relationship is. So, here are all the ways to avoid fighting with your partner during the Coronavirus lockdown

Each person is different and this fact cannot be denied. Everyone has their own personality perks and while these perks are what makes you fall in love with them, at certain times, it gets difficult to deal with them. One such example is of the Coronavirus lockdown where you and your partner will be locked up in the same house for at least the next 21 days. While this can be a great time to bond, it can also raise topics of discussion that may lead to fights. So, understanding and cooperating are one of the best ways to deal with the situation. So, here we have 5 tips to avoid fighting with your partner during the coronavirus lockdown.

GIVE SPACE

The first and foremost thing to keep in mind during this lockdown is to give each other space. While you are a couple, you are first your individual self and keeping time out for yourself is important to maintain sanity. Adhere to your personal hobbies like reading, writing or cooking. You need not be together all the time. As much time you spend apart, you will realise and love the time you spend together.

CALMLY SOLVE ISSUES

If you are at home all the time, it’s bound to have issues and small disagreements. Here, you need to understand that you are as irritated and stressed about the whole lockdown as your partner is. So, talk it all out calmly because all you have is each other and going to bed angry does not sound like a great solution.

UNDERSTAND YOURSELF

If you are at home for a long period of time with minimal contact with people outside, things get to start going downhill. So, when you feel agitated or irritated do not take it all out on your partner. Understand what is going on with you and calmly take space and solve it.

DATE NIGHTS

One of the best ways to entertain yourself during this situation is to take things a notch higher and avoid all the possibilities of a fight. We know you are anyways cooking for a meal, try and make it as fancy as possible even if it is just Nutella on a piece of bread. Make the most of your day home and play dress-up before the date. This will bring freshness to the relationship while also entertaining you during the lockdown. And, you never know what it might lead to!

DO THINGS THAT YOU BOTH LOVE

As we said, you are two different people. One might like staying in bed while others might like cleaning. Now, situations like this lend you in a dilemma. When there’s a misunderstanding or quarrel even on the minutest of things like what movie to watch, consider the choices of both parties. One day watch what you like and the other day watch what your partner likes.

How is it that you solve issues with your partner during this lockdown? Let us know in the comments section below.

