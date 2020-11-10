  1. Home
5 Ways to tell someone you like them through your body language

If you are a shy, introverted person who has feelings for someone but doesn’t know how to tell them, then follow these 5 simple ways to do the trick.
A person's body language reveals a lot about them. It gives us a glimpse into their personality and traits. Body language cues include hand gestures, eye movements, postures, etc. When someone likes you, rarely will they come up to you and say it. This is where body language comes into play.

Similarly, when you like someone and you do not have the courage to directly tell them because you are shy or nervous or just unsure, you can convey your feelings to that person through your body language. So, here are 5 ways to discreetly tell that special someone how you feel about them through your body language.

Mirror their actions

Usually, a person mirrors somebody’s actions, when they like them. So, use this technique to your advantage and mirror your crush to convey to them that you are attracted towards them.

Eye contact

Eyes speak volumes. Maintain eye contact with them to make them know that you are interested in them and are keen to know more about them.

Lean in

Leaning in doesn’t mean to compromise someone’s personal space. Just lean in slightly when they are talking to you to show your interest and attentiveness.

Laugh 

Nothing boosts someone’s confidence than making someone laugh. So the next time they tell you a joke, laugh to your heart’s content to make them notice your attraction towards them.

Look at your crush when in a group

When two people look at each other, in a group, it’s because they have a special bond with each other and a connection. Look at your special person when both of you are in a group to tell them that they are special to you.

