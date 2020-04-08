5 Yoga poses for couples to build intimacy and strengthen your relationship

The benefits of yoga are not limited to an individual. It is beneficial for a couple as well. Check out these yoga poses for couples!

Yoga is a powerful and wonderful escape from the stress and turmoil of life. And if you’re a yoga lover, then why hoard it all to yourself? You can do it with your partner. Couple yoga can be beneficial for your relationship. Julia Lehrman, a licensed psychotherapist and certified yoga instructor, told Healthline that a couple or partners can help strengthen a relationship as it requires both the partners to be attentive to each other at the time.

When you do a yoga pose together with your partner, you support each other through the formations, look each other in the eye and experience intimacy. You will definitely feel the emotional and physical connection while doing these poses. Couple yoga allows a couple to listen to each other and work together as a unit. What’s better than enjoying the individual health benefits of yoga while strengthening on your relationship.

Here are 5 yoga poses for couples to help you build intimacy.

Grounding/Seated Centering

This is a great way to start. It allows connecting to the spiritual and physical environment while making you aware of each other. This connectivity you feel with your spiritual self will extend towards your partner as well.

Partner Twist

It relaxes the mind by loosening the tense muscles. This pose involves communication, understanding and trust – a great way to bond with each other.

Backbend/Forward Fold

This pose is a great way to create balance by increasing mobility while strengthening the muscles. It can be a bit complicated if your partner is not flexible enough. Be careful and go slow.

Partner Boat Pose

It strengthens the abdomen, spine and hip flexors. It also helps relieve stress and improves digestion. It is a complicated pose so share the achievement of completing it with your partner.

Double Downward Dog

This complicated pose requires a lot of trust. It will bring you close as you guys work together towards a goal.

