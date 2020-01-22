5 Zodiac signs who are INCREDIBLY high maintenance & demanding in their relationships

Some people think they are simply taking care of themselves out, in reality, they are demanding and incredibly high maintenance. So, check out the 6 zodiac signs who show these traits.

Some people just tend to take care of themselves way too much. Now, when they get into a relationship, this trait seems to get intensified and suddenly they become extremely demanding. When they have a partner to take care of them, they use their existence to their full advantage - emotionally and physically. So, here are the 5 zodiac signs who are incredibly high-maintenance in their relationships.

CANCER

Cancerians are super clingy which is why if their partner does not give them the attention they will find different ways to get it from them. If they do not hear from their partner at regular intervals, they start to panic and lose their shit.

LEO

Leos are like lions, so they need everyone to know what they are doing. Even in relationships, they are all about grand gestures which is why they expect the same in return. When they do not get the attention they want, they turn to their usual tricks to subtly instruct their partners what they want.

SCORPIO

Scorpios have a jealousy trait which is why it’s extremely difficult to keep them happy. So, it takes great efforts to calm them down and make them understand. This requires giving them constant attention and love. If you think others are high-maintenance, they will definitely clear this misconception.

VIRGO

Virgos are extremely high-maintenance and this definitely isn’t a secret. They want things to be done their way and have millions of plans in their heads. They always expect their partners to help but, also expect them to do things the way a Virgo would do it. Complicated isn’t it?

SAGITTARIUS

Sagittarius’ are extremely expressive and always in charge of every conversation, so much so that they do not let their partners talk. Now, because of this, they tend to get bored easily. So, it is up to Sagi’s partner to make them feel entertained and wanted all the time.

