5 Zodiac signs who can be difficult to be in a relationship with
Not everyone is the same, some people just function in a better way when they are alone in life. As soon as they get into a relationship, they are often difficult to be with. It’s not that they are bad people, it’s just the fact that they end up making things too complicated with their equally complicated personality. So, here are 5 zodiac signs who tend to be difficult to be in a relationship with.
GEMINI
Geminis are often inconsistent and lack direction which is what makes them difficult to be in a relationship with. They get bored too soon which is why commitment does not seem to be the kind of tea they’d drink.
SAGITTARIUS
Sagis love to meet new people almost every day of their lives. But, they are wanderers so when it comes to commitment and being in one place for a long time, they’d often run away. Not just that, they sometimes also take people for granted which is why they can be difficult to be in a relationship with.
TAURUS
Taureans often have a problem when people disagree with them. Which is why, when there are arguments or tiffs in a relationship, they often threaten to take the exit. Compromising in a positive way is not something they’ve earned making it difficult for any relationship to survive.
AQUARIUS
Aquarius’ are a bit moody and often come off as being unsympathetic towards other people’s emotions. It’s not that an Aquarius does not care, it’s just the fact that they often ignore their partner’s emotions while being too engrossed in theirs.
SCORPIO
While Scorpios are very in touch with their emotions, they can be a little too intense for normal. They care about their partners too much that it often reaches to a point where they get jealous and hurt. They keep their real feelings secret which makes it very difficult to stay in a relationship with them.
