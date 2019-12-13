5 Zodiac signs who have INTENSE feelings for the people they love

When in love, THESE zodiac signs tend to develop intense feelings. Find out more

Love is an emotion that is felt in a different way by everyone. The way you love your mother might not be the same as your friend. While this is the case, there are a few zodiac signs that tend to take things too seriously and develop ‘intense’ feelings for their partners. While being intense is not necessarily bad if it comes down to career or even your ambition. But, when you hear about a person being ‘too intense’, it can automatically put you off. So, when you bring astrology into this, things can get complicated too fast and easily. Some of these zodiac signs just don’t fall in love with someone, but, they become obsessed. Find out more

TAURUS

First up, we have Taurus who’s emotions are as intense as the bull and if you are someone who cannot play with fire then a Taurean is not for you. They are not one to bond emotionally. If they know that you are ‘theirs’ they just end up taking ownership of you. No one will ever give you as much love, presents and pampering as a Taurus.

LEO

When it comes to love with Leo’s, it is either their way or the highway. Just like their sun sign, they are the king of the jungle and like to run a relationship on their terms. If you are casually dating a Leo, it is best to get out of the bed before their personality starts taking over.

GEMINI

Geminis have the habit of romanticizing a relationship. For them, a relationship is only a way of improving their partners. They will tend to find all of their flaws and make them visible in order for them to ‘save’ you.

SCORPIO

You cannot talk about intense feelings without Scorpio getting a special mention. Everything about Scorpios is intense from lovemaking to relationships and feelings. If you are feeling sad, they will feel sad. If you are happy, they are happy. It is all they want out of a relationship and don’t get scared if they get too involved.

SAGITTARIUS

If a Sagi is in love, they are most likely to dedicate their whole life to the other person. They are intense to a whole new level and feel that the person they love is the most ‘perfect’ one on the planet. They tend to idolize their partner which ends up putting too much stress in the relationship.

