5 Zodiac signs who need personal space when in a relationship

In the words of Ariana Grande, "I'm just sayin', baby, I can't really miss you if I'm with you." Here are the 5 zodiac signs who can totally relate to that.

We totally agree to Ariana Grande when she said, "I'm just sayin', baby, I can't really miss you if I'm with you." When you are always around your partner, it is super difficult to grow as an individual. While some people do not realise this and feel that it is a great thing that the relationship is growing and becoming stronger. But, when things start to go downhill, they go back to who they were before the relationship. Growing a person is important which is why personal space makes a huge difference.

Here are the 5 zodiac signs who need personal space in a relationship compared to the others:

TAURUS

Bulls of the zodiac signs, they are known for their strength. However, considering how chill they are otherwise, they need time to themselves. They are known to be extremely romantic, which is why having them first on this list could be surprising. However, if you keep them with their partner for long, they’re most likely to start a fight. When this happens, draw a bath for them and let them chill by themselves with scented candles and a book.

VIRGO

Virgos love a good routine, but if it starts getting mundane, that’s where the issue starts. They like to keep things in order with just a bit of spontaneity that will not disrupt their whole plan. However, even if you are around making plans, consider giving Virgos their required time to work, organise and breathe on their own. If they know that most of their life is going according to plan, they will not hesitate in spending time with you.

SCORPIO

As much intense as they are, they love their ‘me time’. They almost ever get tired of their solitude which is why when they are in a company of their partner for too long, it becomes exhausting for them. If they are feeling suffocated and not given space in a relationship, they are most likely to lash out. They just like to socialise but not without recharging themselves with some much-needed ‘me time’.

SAGITTARIUS

Sagis are known to be wanderers which means that they are extremely social. They do not like being in one place for too long and it is the same with their relationships. They do not give their partners the ability to hold them down, so when things start to get suffocating, they leave. The best way to keep a Sagi close is to let them wander and have their personal space. This will make them appreciate you more because you understand their needs.

CAPRICORN

Capricorns are a lot like Virgos which is why they need time to get to work. Without working, they feel empty and are definitely not their own selves. They thrive in solitude which is why if their partner is too bothering, they will not hesitate to mute their call on a work morning. Their alone time is as important as the time they spend with their partner and they make it very clear from the beginning. Which other zodiac sign do you think needs personal space as much as them? Let us know in the comments section below.

