5 Zodiac signs who tend to hide their true self when in a relationship

Here are the 6 zodiac signs who tend to hide their true self and just do not know how to be themselves in front of their partner. Find out

There are certain kinds of people who just do not know how to be in a relationship and tend to hide their true selves in front of their partners. They are always thinking too much of themselves and always want their partners to approve of them. They are always conscious of their weight and the way they look because they fear that their partners might fall out of love with them.

VIRGO

First on this list is Virgo because as a partner you’d know what is going on in their minds. But, in reality, you aren’t even close. Even though you are with them for a considerable time, they do not want to show all of their personality traits. They like certain parts of themselves to remain a mystery which is why they aren’t fully open.

CANCER

Cancerians are highly treacherous. They will do certain things only to see how you react. They are very emotional and due to the past heartbreaks, they will only give certain or a limited part of themselves to you.

AQUARIUS

Aquarius’ are highly private beings. They think that trusting someone will lead to them showing off their true self which only makes them feel vulnerable. So, they only give people what they want.

LIBRA

You cannot know a Libra truly. They will only show a side of themselves that they want to show you and hide the other parts. They provide a fantasy of themselves which is why you will never know what a Libra is up to.

GEMINI

Geminis hide a great part of their personalities because they do not want to hurt you. They are cold and mysterious which is why they crave love and attention but do not intend to give it back.

Credits :YOURTANGO

Read More