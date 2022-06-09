6 Best Father's day gifts ideas under $60 for your dad

Father’s day 2022 is right around the corner and I think all the father’s out there deserve something special. The pandemic had been bad on all of us but it has been especially difficult on the dads. With a lot of workplaces shutting, and finances coming to a stand still, a lot of fathers had still managed to keep a happy face on for their family and have kept it all going. So, this fathers day let’s give the dads all that they deserve and more and show them that they are loved and appreciated. However, shopping for your dad can be very difficult since they really don’t want anything most of the time. To make things easier for you, we have curated a list of the best Father’s day gift ideas that they will definitely love and use all the time!

6 Best Father’s day gift ideas for your superhero dad:

Here, we have a list of the best gift ideas for your dad who usually does not want anything.

If your dad enjoys nothing more than a chilled beverage, then this stainless steel insulated can will ensure that his drink remains cold. It features double-walled stainless steel with an extra copper layer that keeps your drinks 20 times colder than a standard neoprene can cooler, so that your last sip has the same refreshing kick as the first. It’s a no-brainer to use this insulated can. Simply push your can drink into it and the push-lock technology will keep it in place; when you’re done drinking, unscrew the gasket or pull the can to replace your beverage.

Price: $23.99

Make sure your dad’s phone is always charged with this wireless charging station. This is a certified wireless charging station with a vase look that charges and cleans the smartphone discreetly thanks to its built-in UV LED technology. About 3 hours are required to fully charge a compatible smartphone and an LED indicator confirms the correct positioning and charging status of the device.

Price: $59.90

If your dad travels a lot, then this lunch cooler bag will be the perfect gift for him. The dual compartment insulated lunch bag is made of heavy duty fabric with a rain defender. It is durable and water repellent. The insulated main compartment keeps food and drinks cool and is large enough for a 6-pack. The separate insulated top compartment is for additional food storage and there is a front zippered pocket for utensils. The top handle and shoulder strap makes it easy to carry.

Price: $24.99

This little book contains fill-in-the-blank lines to describe why your pops is tops. Just complete each line and voilà: you have a uniquely personal gift he'll read again and again. Make it as tender, silly, or grovelling as you choose! If you're not a poet, or even a good speller, don't sweat it! Just be detailed and real. Write out your fill-ins on a separate piece of paper first. It's less pressure. If you're stuck, cross out and rewrite the prompts to make them work for you.

Price: $10.53

Now your dad will always have a goodnight’s sleep with this super cosy blanket. This weighted blanket offers a natural way like a feeling of a hug to give him a better restful sleep and provides comfort. It is perfect for helping you relieve pressure and giving you a relaxing and good sleep. It is made with high-density sewing technology, and two-layer microfiber is added to prevent the loose of the thread and leakage of the beads.

Price: $58.98

Is your dad a whiskey-lover? If yes, these glasses will make the perfect gift for him! It chills whiskey with no dilution. The glasses feature a cooling pack which keeps whiskey cold for hours - no ice needed. The product includes a set of 2 glasses, each glass holds 8 ounces. The silicone sleeve protects hands from the cold. The glasses are great for sipping whiskey, white wine, or cocktails.

Price: $30

This Father’s day make sure your dad knows just how much he is loved and appreciated by gifting him the perfect present. Dads are usually known to conceal their feelings and often need to be reminded that they are loved and valued. If your dad is a cool guy, then the products mentioned above will definitely bring a smile to his face and he will also be able to make use of them.