6 Body language cues that tell you he's very attracted to you

Have you ever had sleepless nights worrying about your crush and wondering if he’s thinking about you as well? Is it upsetting to not know how he feels about you? Are you also wondering whether he secretly likes you or not? And hence, the most difficult and frustrating aspect of falling in love is not knowing whether or not the other person loves you. People aren't always open and honest with their thoughts and feelings, especially when they're romantic in nature. However, actions speak louder than words, and body language is the loudest of all.

So, here are six body language cues that will help you figure out if the guy you're drooling over is really into you.

1. Fixing his hair

If he fixes his hair every now and then, he's most likely trying to get your attention, and he'll do so by pretending to fix his hair so you'll look at him. This body language is a dead giveaway that he has a soft spot for you.

2. Eyebrows are raised

If the aperture of their eyes widens while they're talking to you, raising their brows, it's a sign that they're really interested in paying attention to what you're saying. Even if they're tired, someone who is attracted to you may immediately perk up their eyes.

3. Making extra eye contact

When a man is attracted to someone, he usually makes eye contact with them. This eye contact lasts longer than usual and frequently transforms into a curious gaze. This might also mean he's sexually attracted to you. While this close and prolonged contact could also indicate the emergence of feelings of attraction.

4. Walking alongside you

If he walks alongside you, it means he enjoys being around you and wants to be close to you. We get the impression that we're trailing someone, as if we can't keep up or are being led by someone else. If he’s walking next to you, it's a sign that they want to guard you, which means they like you at least a little.

5. Flexing muscles

He likes you if he can find an excuse to show off his muscles or chest. A good example is when he rolls up his shirt sleeves. He may not realise it, but he essentially wants you to think of him as a macho man.

6. Making you laugh

Women are really attracted to men who make them laugh. Shared laughter is one of the best ways to bond with someone. It's a good sign he's flirting if he's cracking jokes or acting more amusing than usual. And, because laughing releases dopamine, the more a man can make you laugh, the more attractive he will be to you.

When people like someone but don't want them to know, they behave differently. However, the aforementioned indicators are a little closer to what girls typically experience when a guy likes them.

