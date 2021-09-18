6 Cool and quirky socks under Rs 500 to deal with this chilly season in a fashionable way
Socks are the most understated piece of clothing. We can see colourful and funky printed socks as a statement in most street style looks of the millennials today, yet they are still not used to the fullest to make a fashionably glam look. Here are 6 quirky socks that are perfect for this monsoon and also for the upcoming winters to stay cosy and stylish. These themed socks can also be a great gifting option and will instantly elevate your style.
Harry Potter Themed Socks
If you are a Potterhead you sure gonna love these cute socks. This pair features the three main characters from the series. The usage of combed cotton prevents fray, unravel, or tear of the sock, and offers a more durable, smoother, softer, and comfortable sock fit.
These funky low cut socks for women made from soft combed cotton yarn features individual designs inspired by the Harry Potter series.
Colourful Socks
In the brightest shade of blue bearing quirky auto rickshaw print, these unique print socks are a great addition to your funky sock collection and are definitely different from the boring ones.
Chai Themed Socks
All chai-lovers must shop for these chrome yellow socks. You can sport it with chunky black or white kicks to make a dashing style statement.
Star Wars Themed
These colourful soft cotton socks make a perfect gift for Star Wars lovers. It comes in a pack of 5 featuring different characters and is a quirky pick to slay this chilly season.
Retro Themed Socks
If you love comic books and poppy colours and also a vintage touch, these socks pair are just for you.
Price: Rs 566
Deal: Rs 476
