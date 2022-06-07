6 Cool Father's Day gifts for your Grandpa that he'll truly love

On the special occasion of Father’s day, it's just not your dad that deserves a present. Even your grandfather deserves to be pampered and appreciated. For those joining a lively family gathering or celebrating from afar this time round, you can still send a thoughtful Father’s day gift right to his doorstep. However, shopping for your grandpa will probably be one of the hardest things you’ll have to do. Here, we have a list of thoughtful and cool presents that you can surprise your grandpa with this Father’s day.

6 Cool Father’s day gifts for your grandpa:

Scroll down and take a look at the coolest father’s day gifts that you can give your grandpa.

This cosy cotton t-shirt describes your grandpa in the best way. Plus, it is available in all sizes ranging from small to 5XL. So, no matter what big or small your grandpa is, this t-shirt will fit him just right. The versatile black colour of this tee will complement any outfit he chooses to wear on a given day.

Price: $9.99

Buy Now

2. Foot Spa Bath Massager

Gift your grandfather a relaxing foot massage with this foot spa bath massager. It is the perfect solution to tired, overworked feet. It will soothe and relax his feet, he can decompress and relax in the comfort of his home whether on the weekend or after a long day of work. This foot massager machine's temperature function will keep the temperature as hot as he wants. He can enjoy a nice luxury hot spa to help with swelling, redness, throbbing, and even soften hard areas of the feet. It is equipped with 8 removable long massage rollers dotted with acupressure massage nodes targeting sole reflexology to thoroughly massage for better sleep and soothe tiredness from feet to the whole body while doubling as a medicine box to add bath salts, herbs, and oils for additional comfort, turn on the heat feature to gently massage the top of the feet and legs.

Price: $81.99

Buy Now

A good chair is key to a successful outdoor camping trip. This design has padded armrests and a sturdy steel frame to support up to 250 pounds of weight. If your grandpa loves to camp, then this is just perf! It is great for camping, tailgates, sporting events, indoor use, BBQs and cookouts. It can easily store his phone, cans, bottle opener or lighter within hands reach. It also features a built-in wine glass opener that easily and securely clips wine, martini, champagne and any other stemmed glasses.

Price: $59.99

Buy Now

Bring on full-body relaxation with this massage pillow that easily targets the tight muscles in his neck, back and shoulders. Plus, it is lightweight and compact for portability and features a heat setting for extra comfort. With ultra-modern 3D technology, it features a variety of different modes adjustable to his specific desires. He can use the deep-kneading spherical node rollers in this Shiatsu back massage pillow to reach pressure points where tension accumulates. Or apply the vibrating function to reenergize stiff muscles and melt away all the aches, pain and soreness that build up during the day.

Price: $39.11

Buy Now

This handy sandwich maker will make your grandpa’s mornings a little easier. It features individual compartments to cook eggs, bread and ham to compose the perfect breakfast sandwich in minutes. Now your grandfather does not need to rely on anyone for his breakfast. He can cook himself as many sandwiches as he wants with this breakfast sandwich maker.

Price: $44.99

Buy Now

Gift your grandfather a full body massage with this electric handheld massager that helps in relaxation and pain relief via deep tissue stimulation. It is lightweight, versatile and simple to control and will help him get rid of all the anxiety, stress and knots in his body. The protective mesh cover is soft and skin friendly in order to have a smooth massage feel on the skin.

Price: $39.98

Buy Now

No matter how old you get, that sweet and sentimental (and occasionally sarcastic) nature grandparents seem to have never loses its charming effect, which means when it comes to finding the perfect Father’s day gift for grandpa, you simply need something that is absolutely meaningful and utterly unique, just like the products mentioned above.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read | 7 Grooming essentials you can gift your dad on Father's day