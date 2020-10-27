  1. Home
6 Gift ideas to help your loved ones pamper themselves

During this festive season, make your closed ones feel special with these self-care gift items. These things will help them to take care of themselves and feel rejuvenated.
21173 reads Mumbai
Festive season has already been started. So, now it’s time to think about your loved ones and make them feel special. Spend some quality time with them during the festivities. We may often forget to notice our own needs and don’t have enough time to pamper ourselves.

So, now, it is time to gift them something that would help them to pamper themselves. There are many thoughtful gifts that can make your loved ones feel special. They can take care of themselves with it.

Unique gift ideas for self-care:

Bathrobe

A bathrobe is a great choice for gifting to help your dear ones pamper themselves. They can relax in it during their bathing time or can do all beautifications wearing it.

Scented candles

Scented candles can make the entire room refresh and energetic with its subtle fragrance. It would be more rejuvenating for your dear ones.

Sheet masks

If they are too busy to take care of themselves, gift them a pack of sheet masks to pamper their skin anytime. These will make the skin smooth and hydrated providing a natural glow.

Pajama set

Pajama sets are comfortable and a great gift idea for your family and close friends. They will feel relaxed in it.

Essential oils

A set of essential oils is another great idea to make your loved ones feel special. They can use the oils directly on their skin or disperse them through a humidifier or diffuser into the room. These oils keep the skin moisturised and cure other health ailments as well.

Body polishing set

If you want your close ones to pamper themselves, then opt for this one. Body-polishing set comes with all necessary beauty products that would make your skin glowing and smooth.

Credits :mydomaine, getty images

