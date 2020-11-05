6 Gift ideas to surprise your newlywed friends THIS Diwali

This Diwali is extra special for the newlywed ones as it will be their first Diwali together. So, if you have any newlywed friends, then make their occasion extra memorable with these unique gifts.

Diwali 2020 will be celebrated on November 14. It is one of the most popular and grand Hindu festivals of India. Crackers, sweets, puja and offerings, meeting friends and family make this occasion special. But Diwali is one festival that means more to the newlyweds.

So, if you have any newlywed friends then try to make the gifts for them extra special as it is their first Diwali. Here are some thoughtful gifting ideas that you can take help from to surprise your newlywed friends this Diwali.

Gift ideas for newlywed friends for Diwali:

Box of chocolates

Every relationship should start on a sweet note, so you can always gift a box of chocolates to them. You can add other dry fruits or sweets to it to make it a grand one.

Perfume set

A perfume set of a soothing fragrance would also be a great idea to surprise your newlywed friends. There are a plethora of fragrances that you can choose from.

Personalised stuff

If you are thinking to go with personalised things, then there are several options for that like personalised clock, cushions, cups or mugs, shot glasses, photo frames, etc. It will be a great addition to their home décor as well.

DIY

You can also opt for DIY things. This will also save your budget and your friends would be extremely happy to see you put efforts to make it. Check out the below video for ideas.

Paintings

Your newlywed friends must be planning to redecorate their room for Diwali. So, gift them a beautiful painting or wall art to help them adorn their abode.

Crystal gifts

Different crystal items are available online which are great to gift your newlywed friends for Diwali. You can also think about personalised crystal gift items as well.

