6 Last minute Father's day gifts under $160 that ship fast on Amazon.com

Father’s Day is right around the corner and I think all the father’s out there deserve something special. The pandemic had been bad on all of us but it had been especially difficult on the dads. With a lot of workplaces shutting, and finances coming to a stand still, a lot of fathers had still managed to keep a happy face on for their family and have kept it all going. So, this Father’s Day let’s give the dads all that they deserve and more and show them that they are loved and appreciated. However, shopping for your dad can be very difficult since they really don’t want anything most of the time. To make things easier for you, we have curated a list of 8 practical products with the best reviews that they will definitely love and use all the time!

6 Last minute Father’s day gifts for the coolest dad in town:

Scroll down and take a look at the best gifts for your cool dad that he will actually love and use.

Encourage your dad to stay fit and lose the dad bod with this health and fitness tracking band. They simply have to connect this band to their phones and see real-time pace and distance on their wrist. Apart from monitoring their physical activity, it also keeps a track of their sleep cycle, heart rate and step count. It more precisely tracks calorie burn, resting heart rate and heart rate zones.

Price: $97

Buy Now

Now your dad can make himself a hot brewing cup of coffee every morning at the ease of his own kitchen with this coffee maker. The anti-drip function allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished. He can easily make a cup of cappuccino or an espresso by simply selecting single or double shots of espresso with a simple one button press. It also has an automatic milk frother whips any milk into a light, creamy froth.

Price: $159

Buy Now

If your dad knows how to play chess then gift him this chess board so that you can have a match with him and spend more time with him. This rosewood chess board comes with a compact design and can be easily carried around, and also looks extremely classy. The interior of the storage compartment is lined with rich green velvet which cushions the chessmen for easy and safe transport.

Price: $14.85

Buy Now

Handcrafted from natural wood, this perfect daughter-to-dad gift comes with a thoughtful message on the reverse of the face. It's shipped in a wooden watch box engraved with the words "Best Dad Ever." The watch is handcrafted with 100 percent natural wood with no harmful chemicals or paints. It is lightweight and comfortable on the wrist.

Price: $39.90

Buy Now

Now make sure that your father can enjoy a chilled beverage every evening after a long day of work with this beverage cooler. It is the easiest, most cost effective way to chill your favourite beverages. The patented design uses regular water to chill and there are no chemicals or gels. If he is running late and does not have time to prepare his iced coffee, the HyperChiller will chill his coffee in less than 60 seconds. He can take the edge off a hectic morning by enjoying an iced coffee on the go. It is perfect for chilling any beverage whether it’s a special blend of tea, juice, wine or other adult beverages without dilution, he can even chill a glass of wine or beer.

Price: $24.99

Buy Now

Now your dad can take his indoor drinking nights up a notch with these stainless steel reusable ice cubes. We all love our drinks chilled especially in these summers but don’t you hate it when the ice cubes melt and dilute your beverage? That is when these steel ice cubes will come to your dad’s rescue. He can simply freeze these and use them to cool his drinks without diluting them.

Price: $12.99

Buy Now

If your dad is someone who often says that he does not want anything for himself, but goes to all lengths to get you exactly what you want, then this Father’s Day show him that he is loved and appreciated with these unique gifts. The products mentioned above are not only super cool but also something that he can make great use out of.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

