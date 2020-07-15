6 Reasons why independence is the key to a healthy relationship

When partners enjoy their personal time, it has a positive impact on their relationship. The bonding starts to become strong.

You must have heard that independent people attract others the most. They know how to enjoy their alone time and don’t need someone to feel loved. They are completely in love with themselves and feel confident about who they are. This trait makes a person attractive to others. They need someone only to share the love.

But you may get surprised to know that this nature of theirs is helpful to make their relationship healthy and strong. When two people are detached from each other, they focus on themselves. They do things which are necessary for them only. So, let’s find out why independence is good for every happy relationship.

How independence makes a relationship stronger?

1- Getting detached from your partner makes you less worried about him because you then learn to accept the things which you can never control. You may be worried about certain things of your partner which can only be changed if he wants. So, you start to accept those things and worry less about him.

2- Since you now have some personal time to think about yourself, so you can do those things that make you feel good. So, it makes you more focused on your personal things.

3- Detachment reduces your worry and tension. And in return, it fills your mind with peace and happiness. So, being detached from your partner for a certain period makes you able to love more.

4- Attachment makes a person needy for which you may always want attention from your partner. Hence having some alone-time is good for both of you because you then learn to be self-sufficient.

5- This nature also maintains our individuality because whatever you do or change for the sake of the bonding, you have your own personality. And if you have to compromise with your individuality, then it makes you feel stuck in the bonding.

6- Since detachment reduces your stress and anxiety, you start to stay positive about life. And whatever happens in life, you have the confidence to accept it.

