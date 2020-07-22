6 relationship problems that get worse with time if not addressed

Some problems in relationships can be tackled, but some are harder to solve. Here are six problems that can’t be fixed if not addressed on time.

Relationships are great but not when there are too many problems between you and your partner. It is often tough to spot potential relationship problems. Sometimes people tend to ignore the red flags that are right in front of them. It can happen to anyone, but that doesn’t mean that you should ignore them. If problems might get resolved with time, but others might progress and make things worse.

So, if you are facing the same problems and thinking that it will all pass, think again! Things are always great at the beginning of the relationship, so don’t get fooled by that. If you notice that something’s off initially, then chances are it will only get worse. Giving the benefit of the doubt every time your partner makes a mistake can backfire on you.

Here is what you shouldn’t be ignored in a relationship.

1- If you are complete opposites of each other and can’t find common ground regardless of how hard you try can be an issue in the long run.

2- Your opinions clash all the time. You might think that you can work through this problem now, but if your partner is needlessly argumentative or both of you provoke each other, then part ways before it gets worse.

3- Your partner cheats and you keep forgiving them. Relationships can be repaired, but only if your partner is fully honest with you. It depends on how willing you are to forgive your partner, but there is a limit to what a person can take.

4- You are sexually incompatible. It is important to have sexual intimacy in a relationship, especially if you’re thinking of living the rest of your life with your partner.

5- If your partner is more interested in working on themselves than on the relationship, that could be a problem in the future. Having a partner who is a narcissist will only blame you for making their life miserable.

6- If you feel you can’t open up to your partner, chances are you will never be able to. It can be problematic for the relationship if you have pent up emotions.

