6 Romantic gifts under Rs 999 to confess your love this Rose Day

This Sunday, 7th February is celebrated as rose day which marks the beginning of Valentine’s week. Couples gift each other with roses and is the day marked to make a move, find the courage and confess your true feelings to one another. Each colour of rose has a different meaning, so make sure you get your valentine the right one. Here we bring to you 6 wonderful gifting ideas for rose day. Scroll down and order your favourite right away to get it delivered on time! Because timing is one of the most important things in a relationship.

Rose Flower Bouquet with Mini Teddy

Long-distance relationships can be hard but thanks to technological advancements, distance is now just an excuse! So instead of being lame with your excuse ‘If I were there…’ Hit the buy button below and get this cute gift set delivered to your love’s address.

Preserved Forever Rose

This beautiful gift item is made with fresh flowers processed through a unique and non-toxic preservation method. The shine and the look are life-like just like a regular flower. Gift this to your special one with whom you want a ‘forever kinda love.’

Bouquet of Roses

Nothing will be as romantic as showing up at their doorsteps with a bouquet of red roses. According to legends surrounding the ancient Romans, wealthy Romans associated the flowers from red roses with beauty and love. Thus gifting red roses to your woman roses is quite the same as screaming ‘live with me forever’ from the rooftop though it does not require all that energy.

Pink Rose with Planter

Pink roses represent innocent romantic love and make a good choice for teen romance or the early phases of a romantic relationship. This will be an excellent gifting item to celebrate the day with your new girlfriend.

Bottle Lamp

This handmade bottle lamp features a beautiful rose inside it adorned with LED lights. It can be used as a home decor item, light lamp and is an interesting gift option to surprise your lady love on rose day.

Golden Rose in Gift Box

Gift your date this gold plated rose that comes in a luxe red velvet box and watch their reaction live. Trust me, it's going to be epic! Make this year’s rose day the most memorable one with this stunning gift.

