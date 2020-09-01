  1. Home
6 Signs that indicate you are sabotaging your relationship

We may think that conflicts are sabotaging our relationship, but it’s actually our own thoughts and actions that damage a bonding. Check out the signs below that can sabotage a relationship.
Conflicts and arguments are common in any relationship. But people might get surprised to know that their own thinking and behaviour might be sabotaging the relationship to some extent.

We may be unable to understand, but our reactions and gesture towards our partner matter a lot. And if they have any negative vibes, then those are sabotaging your relationship. So, how would you know if you are doing that? Find below.

Signs that say you’re sabotaging your relationship:

You think the relationship won’t last

You can’t visualise a future with your partner and instead, you think this bonding is not going to last long. This kind of pessimistic thought affects the relationship to the core.  

You are not opening-up to your partner

When you can’t be open and honest with your partner, it will definitely sabotage the bonding. Remember honesty is key to a healthy and happy relationship.

You are not fully present

When you are with your partner, you have to be with him or her, mentally as well. If you’re busy with on the phone or work, this can create problems later.

Comparing your partner to your ex

This is one of the most dangerous signs that is surely sabotaging your bonding. Whatever happens in the relation, you should never compare your partner with your ex.

You distrust him or her

If you don’t trust your partner and constantly are doubting without any reason, the relationship is already damaged. 

You think you are not good enough

When you doubt your own capabilities, it affects your relation as well. If you can’t love and accept yourself, then you won't be able to love your partner.

