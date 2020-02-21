6 signs that indicate that you might be dating a sociopath

Sometimes the person you're dating might have more to them than what meets the eye and while sociopaths are not dangerous criminals but they can make your life very difficult.

Did you know that there are chances that the person you love and the one you're planning to marry might be a sociopath? Yes, that's true. We're often told to be careful of people who have sociopathic tendencies because that can take a toll on your life. But before you start panicking, remember that there's a difference between a sociopath and psychopath. A sociopath is someone who has a problem with social norms and tends to be inappropriate in a social setting. It may begin with little things like inappropriate jokes or comments and then things might just take a turn for the worse. Sociopaths have an anti-social personality disorder and it's always best to be on a lookout for red flags that hint that things may not be right with that super charming person you're dating. They're known to be very loving and charming. They usually know how to play their cards right in order to win your heart. This is why it's important to look out for signs of a sociopath.

Here are some signs that your partner might be a sociopath.

1. They are very charming. They are usually very social and have a very outgoing personality. They have a very charming personality and tend to put you under their spell of charm and you wouldn't even imagine that they have a different side.

2. They have a way with words. They know when to say what and how to play their game and win your heart. They'll know how to compliment you and make you believe it but they'll also know how to criticise you and make it believable but a part of you might just find it fishy.

3. They are very manipulative and controlling. They know how to have their way and manipulate you into giving them what they want. What's more scary is that they will go to any lengths to get what they want.

4. They're usually loners and have a very limited number of friends. They keep their social circle limited to the people who they can manipulate and control easily.

5. They have a very hot and cold nature. One minute they'll be very passionate and loving and the very next minute they may seem distant and aloof and cold. This makes it very difficult to understand them.

6. They try to gain your sympathy and turn the fights around with their trump card. Every time you bring up a conversation or a topic to discuss, they tend to make excuses and use their past and emotional baggage as an excuse to gain pity and get away with it.

