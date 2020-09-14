A little bit of jealousy is manageable, but not when it makes you feel inadequate or rejected. Notice the signs that jealousy is ruining your relationship before its too late.

One of the few things that ruin a perfectly smooth relationship is jealousy. Call it what you may, but jealousy is a selfish parasite that will eat your happiness away. This destructive emotion will suffocate a happy relationship and break it down in pieces you will never be able to put back together. If you don’t want your relationship to suffer at the hands of jealousy, then you need to start noticing the signs before its too late.

There are many ways jealousy manifests itself that might force you to question yourself and your behaviour along with your significant other. You might feel rational at one point and irrational at the other, which is why it is important that you sense the insecurity and do something about it when there is still time.

With that said, here are 6 signs jealousy is ruining your relationship.

1- At first, jealousy made you go through your partner’s phone a few times. But now it has turned into a habit, and you find yourself picking up their phone and rummaging through their texts and social media. If that’s the case, then not only is this is a sign of jealousy but of not trusting them as well.

2- You try to control who your significant other talks to, or you keep tabs on everything they do, then that could be a huge problem. Nobody likes to be with someone who unnecessarily tries to control them. If that’s the case, then this might as well pack your bags.

3- Jealousy can stem from anything that threatens to take your partner away from you, even if it’s their work. If you lose plot every time they come home late from work and attack them with endless questions, you need to stop.

4- Whenever your partner tries to confront you, you try to manipulate the situation by telling lies in an attempt to keep your partner by your side. What do you think is going to happen when they will find out the truth? The only person that will look bad in such a situation is the jealous manipulator.

5- You blame others to justify your jealousy. You try everything in your power to manipulate the situation to protect what you have if you feel you are going to lose it.

6- Have you been calling random numbers you found in your partner's phone to check who they might be talking to? If yes, don’t you think you are taking it too far? This is a kind of manipulative behaviour that is unhealthy not just for your partner but for you as well.

ALSO READ: 6 Reasons why you should opt for relationship counselling for solving conflicts

Share your comment ×