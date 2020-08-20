6 Signs that show you have a healthy relationship with your partner

Being the purest form of affection, love is one of the best feelings in the world. Here are the 6 signs of a healthy relationship.

No doubt, love is one of the purest feelings in the world. With the right person by your side, a healthy relationship can bring out the best in you and make you feel good about your own self. A healthy relationship is not necessarily a perfect relationship. Every relationship is bound to have it’s ups and downs but the 6 signs below are behavioural traits you should strive for in your relationship.



1. Trust

If you are in a healthy relationship, trust would follow on its own and you won’t have to question or doubt your partner. Trust is basically the confidence that your significant other won’t hurt you or your relationship and you won’t have to ‘prove’ your loyalty to them.



2. Freedom

Having freedom means having independence to be yourself without your partner being involved in every single part of your life. In a healthy relationship, your partner should be supportive of your passions and give you the space to be you.

3. Honesty

Being able to be truthful without worrying about your partner’s mood is the sign of a healthy relationship. In a healthy relationship, you should be able to candidly share your feelings truthfully with each other without hiding anything.

4. Equality

The relationship should have an equal balance of effort by both of you. You should have your own say without compromising your needs, wishes and feelings. From money, time and support, every outcome should be equal with one dominating the other.

5. Respect

One of the key aspects of a healthy relationship is to give and take respect. You should respect each other’s opinions and point of view. Your partner should respect and support your hard work and aspirations without a single doubt.

6. Healthy Arguments

No relationship is perfect and every relationship has its own ups and downs which is perfectly OKAY. However, having respectful open discussions over the issues you disagree on is a sign of a healthy relationship. Arguments are absolutely normal in every relationship. Healthy arguments is understanding the root cause of the issue and discussing it respectfully before it escalates into something bigger without yelling.

