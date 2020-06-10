6 Signs you need a break from your relationship

Not sure if you should take a break from your relationship? Here are some signs that might help you figure out if you should or shouldn’t take a step forward.

Taking a break from your relationship doesn’t mean that you won’t be seeing each other ever. As frightening as it may seem to say the words “let’s take break,” sometimes that’s the important thing to do to save the relationship. Hitting a pause might be the only for you to figure out things after you hit a rough patch in your relationship. It might give you a new perspective on things and help restore the love lost in the ongoing problems.

From solving personal issues to fixing the dysfunctional aspects of the bond, there are multiple reasons why couples take a break from their relationship. Regardless of what your reason might be, you need to know why you should seek some time apart – for yourself or your relationship. If you are someone trying to figure out if you should go through with it, keep reading on.

Here are the signs it’s time to take a break from your relationship.

1. You are getting annoyed with everything your partner says or does. While it is completely normal as our tolerance for things we have in our lives slowly diminishes with time, but sometimes it keeps getting worse with each passing day. Taking some time off might help you remind how much you adore your partner for their silly habits.

2. If you have been feeling indifferent lately, that is also a major sign that you need to take a break. Being indifferent is when you feel nothing towards your partner, which can be extremely harmful to your relationship.

3. All couples fight but it is okay only till the time your fights have a legit reason. If you guys have started fighting over petty things that don’t make any sense whatsoever, then you need to spend some time apart. Especially if you hating everything right now but the thought of leaving them scares the hell out of you.

4. Healthy relationships are all about loving, fighting, and making up. However, a couple who needs to take a break doesn’t care about resolving the issues.

5. If you think that you aren’t getting any space in the relationship, then it is maybe time to take a deep breath and take some time off.

6. Another major sign is when you question the future of your relationship. Whether it's you who is unsure or your partner, either way you guys should take some time apart to get a clear idea of where this is going. If it doesn’t work out that means break up was already on the cards.

