6 Sure shot signs that show why you might need marriage counselling

Are things are not working out between you and your partner? Are you thinking of visiting a marriage counsellor? Here are some signs to know if you need marriage counselling to reinstate the love.

Getting married to someone you love seems nothing short of a fairytale, but what you might not know is marriage takes a lot of work. After a few months of the puppy love, the real deal begins when reality hits you and you have to take care of a million other things apart from your relationship. These outside factors have a great influence on your relationship and if you don’t manage them properly, it's only a matter of time before your relationship comes crumbling.

Are you too suffering from problems in your married life? Are you unable to manage the challenges? If you answered yes to these questions, you might need to visit a marriage counsellor to make it work before these issues ruin your marriage. Getting help from a therapist might help you relate to each other and be more compassionate and loving towards your partner.

If you are still not sure, here are some signs that show you that might need marriage counselling.

1- Most relationship problems stem from lack of communication. If you two are not able to find common grounds whenever you talk or find it better to just avoid talking or discussing anything, then you need to visit a therapist to get some perspective.

2- Has one of you started acting as the righteous one or giving silent treatment to your partner? If you get angry over small things or don’t show affection anymore, even when you feel torn inside, seeing a counsellor might help.

3- You always used to share your thoughts with each other, but now you keep secrets. While it is good to have some privacy in every relationship, it is not good to keep secrets that might sabotage your relationship. Talking to someone will help understand the issues and work on it.

4- You expect your partner to change. You have control over yourself but not others, so you might never be able to change your partner. Reaching out to a couple’s therapist might help you learn better ways to relate to each other.

5- You guys act more like two people living together as roommates than a married couple. If there is a lack of emotional and physical intimacy, then you definitely need counselling.

6- You are contemplating the idea of having an affair. If you desire to go out with someone, then there’s no doubt that there are problems in your marriage that needs to be fixed before things get worse.

