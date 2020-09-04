6 Telltale signs that indicate you need to break up and move on

Often, we tend to ignore the signs of a damaged relationship that say it’s time to end the bonding. But couples should never avoid those signs. They are the indicators to make us realise we need to break-up.

When a relationship is not working anymore, it gives us certain signs to indicate it’s time to break-up. But couples may often ignore them unknowingly and continue the relation, which later creates several different problems. This eventually leaves them exhausted.

So, before things get worse, we should understand the signs and bring the relationship to an end. Partners should never ignore any negative sign in the bonding.

Signs that indicate you need to breakup:

1.You feel the love is fading. You are not feeling the same way that you used to feel. Even after trying to fix things up, you are not getting that feeling back.

2.You are being abused either verbally or physically or mentally or financially. No matter, what happens, abuse is not tolerable in any relationship at any cost. So, when you find yourself in such a situation, breakup with your partner.

3.You need to compromise a lot on your choices, preferences and values. A relationship can’t seize your independence and stop you from being the way you are. So, when you can’t be yourself and respond to your values, then end the relation.

4.At this phase of the relationship, you don’t care about your partner, the relationship or even yourself. It is just the opposite scenario of love. When these are happening to you, then it’s time to move on.

5.It has been a one-sided relationship. You are the one who puts most of the efforts to make things work and your partner is not helping. A relationship becomes happy with equal efforts from both sides. You can’t make things perfect alone.

6.Communication is the key for a healthy relationship because no one is a mind reader, so communication is the only way to express your feelings. But when you both can’t communicate with each other mindfully, then maybe there is something wrong. It also indicates that your needs are not met in the relationship. This may make you unhappy.

