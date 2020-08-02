  1. Home
6 Telltale signs you are getting verbally abused in your relationship

Abuse can also be verbal and many people are getting victimised by it in their relationship. If you find yourself in such a relationship, then it’s time to think about it. Here are certain signs that can help you know for sure.
Abuse is not only possible physically. It can also be done verbally and many men and women may suffer from this in their relationships. And the most painful part is no one will know about its existence. Because verbal abuse sufferers don’t carry any spots or scars of their abuse on their body. 

 

It constantly affects one’s mind and emotions. And often, people don’t even understand that they are going through it. So, how will you know if you are being verbally abused? There are certain signs that can help you to understand. 

 

Signs of verbal abuse: 

 

1-You have to think a lot before saying something. Because if you say something wrong, then you will be in big trouble. So, you try hard to avoid such situations. 

 

2-You cannot remember the last time you had a good time with your partner. Because every time there is yelling, arguing and fighting only in the relationship. 

 

3-When you are in such a relationship, then you feel manipulated regularly. Even if you are not wrong from your viewpoint, your partner will make you believe that you are wrong. 

 

4-You have an instinct telling you that something is wrong. You get a negative vibe about the relationship. At this moment, you should listen to your instinct. 

 

5-Passive-aggression is very common in this kind of bonding. And you are always a subject to passive-aggression. 

 

6-Your words are twisted. When you try to defend yourself then your partner flips the story and tries to make you the bad person. Then you find yourself feeling guilty.

