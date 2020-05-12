6 Things that are OK to not share with your partner

Every true relationship needs honesty and transparency. But that doesn’t mean you have to share everything with your partner. Sometimes, it can damage the bonding. Read on to know the things that can be kept as secrets.

There are certain things that are not meant to be shared with everyone, especially with your partner. They are your deep secrets which are better if they remain as secrets forever because experts say they can be crucial for your relationship. A relationship needs transparency and partners have to stay loyal to each other. But sharing these things is not considered to be necessary for maintaining transparency. They can even increase the risk your bonding.

So, if you are thinking of sharing something from your past with your partner since a long time, hold on for a while. Just make sure it’s ok to share that particular thing with him or her or not. Here are the unnecessary things that are absolutely ok if not shared with your partner. Read on to know them below.

These are the things that are better to be kept as secrets from your partner.

1- It’s very normal to get bothered sometimes with the little annoying things and flaws of your partner while staying with him. But if the relationship is strong and healthy, then you don’t need to invest energy because sharing those things with your partner may make them insecure. So, just remember nobody is perfect and that we all have flaws.

2- It’s definitely tough to deal with the feelings associated with your ex. But you should never discuss about anything related to your ex with your current partner, as sometimes it may make them insecure and affect you both.

3- You may dislike your partner’s family. But you don’t need to share about that every time. If the situation gets worse and toxic, then you should definitely speak up against it.

4- Sometimes, it’s very normal to be sceptical about your feeling and connection with your partner. But psychologists say these things are quite fleeting. So, you have to think a lot about it before sharing this with your dear one. However, you should be careful while talking about it because your words might hurt them deeply.

5- Being in a relationship means two partners will also get to know each other’s future goals and plans. So, you may not be ok with his goals, but that should not bother his plan. But you should support your partner in it even if the plan seems very hard for you.

6- According to psychologists, it’s very normal to miss your previous relationship. You may even compare several things with your current relationship. But that doesn’t mean you are not happy with your partner. It happens normally because of the processes of our mind which also includes our past. So, you don’t need to share this with your man.

