6 Things that can make you feel trapped in a relationship that was once perfect

Sometimes your relationship can fill you up with dread and make you feel trapped in your relationship that once seemed like the best thing that happened to you.

We've all had problems in our relationship and we know that love is very complicated. While there's nothing wrong with having trouble and ups and downs in your relationship but it's not okay when you start to feel trapped or stuck in your relationship. It important for every relationship to grow in a healthy manner and feel trapped is not a good sign. We all make mistakes and sometimes little mistakes that we make in a relationship come back to bite us. Your relationship may have started off as a dreamy and perfect relationship until it progressed into something so toxic that it began to suffocate you and made you feel trapped. Sometimes our relationship mistakes cost us heavily and end in a disaster. One wrong move is all it takes for you to end up in imprisoned in a relationship with someone you chose. This is why it's important to know when things are going wrong and why because that can help you avoid any mistakes that may lead to a troubled and unhealthy relationship.

Here are some reasons why you feel trapped in a relationship.

1. You have started resenting your partner. It's not uncommon for people to have problems in a relationship and when you don't deal with them in the right way it can make you resent your partner which can make you feel trapped in a relationship.

2. It's okay to fall in love quickly with someone but it's not okay to rush into a relationship with someone without getting to know them properly. You may not be able to understand your partner and evaluate your feeling properly if you rush into a relationship and may end up not liking them as much later.

3. We all expect things from our partner in a relationship and there's nothing wrong with it as long as your expectations are not unrealistic. Many people are perfectionists and forget that people are imperfect and make mistakes and if you have unrealistic expectations that cannot be met, you will feel disappointed and stuck.

4. Never make the mistake of simply settling for someone. It may start off as perfect but when deep down you know that you have settled for less, you may end up feeling dissatisfied and unhappy.

5. When you depend on your partner far too much it can make you feel trapped in your relationship. It is never a good idea to be emotionally or financially dependent on your partner because if at all things don't turn out well, you may start to feel suffocated and stuck in a relationship to satisfy your needs.

6. Lack of self-esteem can damage your love life and take a toll on your mental health as well. When people feel unworthy they may end up fearing that they will never find someone as good or have a fear of being single and lonely and this is why they end up being in an unhappy relationship.

