6 Things to do at home to make your date night more exciting

We are back at being locked down at home but this doesn’t stop us from having the required fun. Here are 6 products you need to have a fun-filled date night at home.

Did your reserved hotel or planned date at a park not work because of the lockdown? Well, don’t worry, at times like this home is heaven and you can have a lot more fun indoors. Date night at home is not just for your safety purpose, it can also be more meaningful and romantic but after a fine dine-in and a marathon of Netflix series if you are wondering what to do next, here are your fun-filled ideas to make the day the best day ever.

Scrabble Board

Scrabble is one of the premier board games and is fun for not only kids but also adults. You can enjoy a fun board game and make a memorable memory with your bae. The game ends when all letters have been drawn and one player uses their last letter. This can be super fun and fabulous.

Price: Rs 809

Jenga

This game needs no introduction. Your date night can be spiced up with some drama, humour and a lot of pretty silly fights. All you need is confidence and a focused mind to win the game. A perfect way to kill boredom.

Price: Rs 869

DIY Date Night Canopy Set

Creating a romantic ambience is what makes your date night more lovely. This set comes with 6 meter DIY set up fabric and 4 automatic coin lights to bring the Maldives vibe to your home in Mumbai.

Price: Rs 1699

Candles

Candles are the source of undying flames of romance. These are scented candles with an aroma of freshness and you can set the mood or use them as a piece of décor to add character to your surroundings.

Price: Rs 675

Puzzles

Solve this puzzle game of beautiful painting by Van Gogh and make your starry night a good chance to start deep conversations and open heart confessions. Puzzles are challenging yet simple games that make sure you don't feel left out or feel clueless.

Price: Rs 1383

Fondue Set

This fondue mug is ideal for chocolate and cheese fondue servings. This set includes a mug with a built-in tea light holder, 2 tea lights and 4 colour coded forks. Its special feature is the handle which makes it very easy to use. Sure you can get your bae thrilled with this surprise.

Price: Rs 749

