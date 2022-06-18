6 Thoughtful gifts under $125 to gift your adorable dad this Fathers Day 2022

Father’s day 2022 is right around the corner and I think all the father’s out there deserve something special. The pandemic had been bad on all of us but it has been especially difficult on the dads. With a lot of workplaces shutting, and finances coming to a stand still, a lot of fathers had still managed to keep a happy face on for their family and have kept it all going. So, this fathers day let’s give the dads all that they deserve and more and show them that they are loved and appreciated. However, shopping for your dad can be very difficult since they really don’t want anything most of the time. To make things easier for you, we have curated a list of products that they will definitely love and use all the time!

6 Thoughtful gifts for your adorable dad on Father’s day:

Here, we have a list of the cutest and most thoughtful gifts for your adorable dad.

This blanket is a lightweight and extra comfy all-season blanket that is the perfect travel companion. It is large enough to keep your dad warm and compact enough to be carried in the car, plane, airport, for camping and more. Made with exclusive premium microfleece yarns, it creates a velvety and fuzzy feel that is soft to the touch. Not only will the travel blanket keep him warm when needed, the carrying case can also act as the perfect place to rest his head.

Price: $28.45

Buy Now

We all know that travelling is just no fun without the right music. We all need our own background music every time we are travelling. Gift your dad these noise cancelling earbuds so that he can keep herself entertained during long journeys. These earbuds are waterproof and sweat-resistant. They feature 4 microphones for perfect voice calls.

Price: $39.99

Buy Now

Help him relax with a few organic, handmade, and natural bath bombs. These are packaged so beautifully. You can give them directly to your dad-boss friend, and he will love them! This coconut hibiscus scent is an exotic and enticing combination of sweet coconut and blooming hibiscus. It delivers skin moisturising with vitamin E.

Price: $16.94

Buy Now

This is the perfect gift for your dad’s home desk or office desk. You can fill the frame with your favourite pictures of each other so that your dad is always reminded of how much you love him. On a stressful day at work, your dad can simply stare at this digital photo frame and feel better. With a stunning resolution that is the highest in the industry, this frame will provide him with clear and crisp photos. He can place this frame in portrait, landscape or mount it on the wall.

Price: $84.99

Buy Now

Now your dad can give himself a relaxing foot massage any time he wants with this foot massager. This foot massager uses a combination of kneading, rolling and arch scraping to help increase blood circulation and muscle relaxation. It has 3 custom modes to target the tip of your toes, arch of the foot, sole of the foot with adjustable kneading speed and a manual mode to target your areas such as calves with adjustable speed and two different massaging directions.

Price: $79.99

Buy Now

This mug is one of the most advanced coffee mugs on the market, allowing your dad to set and maintain his preferred drinking temperature for hot beverages. This mug can be controlled by his smartphone and he can set the temperature, customise presets, receive notifications and more. It intelligently wakes up when hot liquid is poured in and enters sleep mode when not in use. It will maintain your desired drinking temperature for up to 1.5 hours, or all day when paired with the included charging coaster.

Price: $124

Buy Now

If your dad is someone who often says that he does not want anything for himself, but goes to all lengths to get you exactly what you want, then this Father’s Day show him that he is loved and appreciated with these unique gifts. The products mentioned above are not only super cool but also something that he can make great use out of.

