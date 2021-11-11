6 Ways to patch up with your girlfriend if you are ‘on a break’

Relationships can be hard. It’s not always about smooches and snuggles but often miscommunication and silly fights can turn the tables. While ego and pride might make you block each other only to unblock after a while or to take a break like Ross and Rachel from Friends, if you are really in love you have to put some effort to make it work no matter who was supposed to be sorry. Here are 6 things you need to patch up and get back on with your girlfriend.

Meet her with a bouquet of roses

Show up on their doorsteps with a bouquet of red roses and tell them everything that your heart was holding back. Let the love pour in and melt her heart. After all, who doesn’t love to see their man surprise them with a bouquet of roses on their doorsteps.

Price: Rs 699

Buy Now

Say sorry with a chocolate box

Chocolates always make one smile. It induces the love hormone which puts one in a happier mood. Gifting her a box of chocolate with your apology letter can make her realise that you are really serious about her and haven’t taken the relationship for granted!

Price: Rs 291

Buy Now

Say it with a song

Most couples have ‘their song’ that holds a special memory and always reminds them of each other. If you too have something of that sort and really are unsure about facing her, gift her this song plaque that’ll remind her of those good old times.

Price: Rs 549

Buy Now

Write down your heart!

Most often what comes out of your mouth isn’t really what you got to say. If meeting her again makes you nervous, write down your feeling in a letter and, in old school style, send it to her. We are sure this is going to do some magic!

Price: Rs 249

Buy Now





Bottle it up!

No, we didn’t mean you to bottle up your feelings. Actually, you have to do the exact opposite and help her do the same. Message in a bottle is the perfect vessel for delivering love letters, secret messages and more. It’s also very fancy to look at and a romantic thing that she can preserve forever.

Price: Rs 205

Buy Now

Throw a party!

Throw a party but just for you two. Invite her for a casual date at home to meet and talk and solve your issues and surprise her with a romantic decor that will make her fall in love with you all over again!

Price: Rs 699

Buy Now

Also Read: 3 Exciting and budget-friendly date ideas to woo your boo