7 Beautiful relationship lessons Bollywood taught us

The seven times Bollywood motivated us to face everything life throws at us with a big ear-to-ear smile.

Bollywood evokes a rainbow of feelings with us. From humor to tragedy and happiness, Bollywood has movies for every mood.

When you hear Bollywood, you instantly imagine romance, action, dancing, stunning outfits and opulent sets. However, Bollywood movies always manage to empower us with a new sense of life lessons and encourage us to face everything with a brave heart. Here are the 7 beautiful relation lessons that Bollywood taught us.

1. English Vinglish

Sridevi’s character in the movie taught us not to compromise respect for love. She taught us that it is essential to take pride in whatever you do, no matter how small or huge it may seem. Lastly, she taught us all that language can never be a barrier between true friendship.

2. Jab We Met

When Kareena Kapoor Khan's character had to pick between a guy she thought she was in love with and a guy who made her happy; she picked the latter because relationships are not just about love, it’s about what someone is willing to do for your happiness when you give them your everything.

3. Dil Dhadakne Do

Priyanka Chopra’s character taught everyone that it’s okay to walk out of a relationship, if it doesn’t make you happy. Even if the world is against you, it’s okay to be a little selfish and think about yourself. She taught the whole society that if given a chance, a daughter can outshine a son.

4. Happy Bhaag Jaayegi

Diana Penty’s happy-go-lucky character taught us that love is not rainbows and sunshine for everyone but it’s worth fighting for. She taught us to be strong enough to fight for the ones we love and make the relationship work.

5. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

The movie taught us that if you have feelings for someone, tell them. From kissing someone you love to just having a good laugh with your friends, the film is all about loving with no boundations.

6. Queen

Kangana Ranaut’s character in this movie taught us that you do not need to seek validation from your companion in a relationship for everything. She taught us that it’s okay to move away from a toxic and controlling relationship for your own self.

7. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Kalki Koechlin's character in the movie taught us that it’s important to move on from somebody who doesn’t have feelings for you in order to maintain the friendship. It’s not their fault, you just need someone who makes you happier.

Credits :Getty

