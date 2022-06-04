7 Customised gifts under $140 for Fathers Day 2022

Father’s day 2022 is right around the corner and I think all the father’s out there deserve something special. The pandemic had been bad on all of us but it has been especially difficult on the dads. With a lot of workplaces shutting, and finances coming to a stand still, a lot of fathers had still managed to keep a happy face on for their family and have kept it all going. So, this fathers day let’s give the dads all that they deserve and more and show them that they are loved and appreciated. However, shopping for your dad can be very difficult since they really don’t want anything most of the time. To make things easier for you, we have curated a list of customised products that they will definitely love and use all the time!

7 Customised gifts for your loving dad:

Here, we have a list of super adorable customised gifts for your dad who’s got it all.

Your dad is definitely going to showcase this wooden clock on his work desk forever! It is a PYROGRAPHY (wood burning) picture and it has much better quality then regular laser printing or engraving. The best quality and the highest resolution gives the best results for wood burning. You can choose any photo you want and add a private message in any text font or location you want. The image is burned into the wood, giving it an amazing look and texture. Due to the burning it will smell like a campfire.

Price: $89

Every dad needs a wallet. This beautiful leather wallet is available in black or brown, and is nicely presented in a wooden gift box. This is a thoughtful unique gift idea with a personal custom touch. The wallet can take a name or monogram on the exterior. On the inside, you can engrave an optional secret message or special date. The box can also be customised separately with a name or any logo. The engraved box will also make a lovely memento and keepsake box for little bits and bobs.

Price: $46.99

If your dad is diabetic or suffers from high cholesterol, then get him this personalised silicone medical alert bracelet that will help him keep his health on track. The silicone band is available in a number of colours. It is customised by a professional craftsman and comes with a super strong adhesive to prevent falling off. It is unleaded, nickel-free and hypoallergenic.

Price: $15.99

You can customise this mug with 3 photos before checkout. Once you have completed your order, you will receive your artwork, and the mug will be sent to production for you. The mug will feature 3 of your favourite images of you and your dad and it also comes with an adorable photo collage. This is something that your dad will cherish for years to come and will make his morning coffee more enjoyable.

Price: $18.96

If your dad is a born fashionista and loves to stay in trend, then this cool bracelet is something that he will wear all the time. This suave leather bracelet can be customised with your dad’s name. If your dad loves his kids more than anything else, then you can also get yours and your sibling’s initials engraved so that he can have them with him forever.

Price: $55.66

If your dad loves to maintain a portfolio then get him this customised genuine leather portfolio. The tan colour leather portfolio is made of top quality crazy horse leather, a type of retro-looking genuine leather, retaining the original leather colour to the greatest extent, the texture becomes more and more delicate the longer it's used. It's equipped with a thick hardbound cover and strong stitching with best quality material to ensure durability of the leather portfolio.

Price: $135

This classic gentleman’s wooden handled razor is refillable with standard Gillette Mach3 blades. It fits nicely in a customised designer tin travel case. The razor head can be personalised with his initials and the case can be personalised with his full name and date of birth. This grooming essential for every man, is made extra special with a monogram or message.

Price: $53.99

This Father’s day make sure your dad knows just how much he is loved and appreciated by gifting him the perfect present. Dads are usually known to conceal their feelings and often need to be reminded that they are loved and valued. If your dad loves gifts that have utility, then the products mentioned above will definitely bring a smile to his face and he will also be able to make use of them.

