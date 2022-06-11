7 Father's day gifts under $40 for your dad who loves his drinks

Father’s day 2022 is right around the corner and I think all the fathers out there deserve something special. The pandemic had been bad on all of us but it has been especially difficult on the dads. With a lot of workplaces shutting, and finances coming to a stand still, a lot of fathers had still managed to keep a happy face on for their family and have kept it all going. So, this fathers day let’s give the dads all that they deserve and more and show them that they are loved and appreciated. If your dad is someone who loves to enjoy a drink every once in a while, then you have landed at the right place. To make things easier for you, we have curated a list of the best Father’s day gifts for your dad who loves his drinks!

7 Father’s day gifts for your dad who loves his drinks:

Here, we have a list of the best gift ideas for your dad who loves enjoying a drink every once in a while.

Now your dad can keep his beer cold for a longer time with this chilled beer pint. The insulated plastic walls of this beer glass are filled with proprietary cooling gel. This works as a beer chiller when frozen. Freeze for two hours to chill the tumbler gel and keep your drinks at an ideal temperature. The BPA-free plastic construction creates a sturdy beer glass that is great for all uses. An insulated silicone band on the base makes for comfortable handling, perfect for the outdoors! The plastic construction with no-sweat silicone grips make this the best outdoor beer glass.

Price: $32.99

An ice bucket is a simple way to throw a little mood on the bar and it makes a great gift that's also practical if your dad is a serial cocktail party host. This one, made of mirrored stainless steel with a midcentury feel, will keep ice above the melt water so that ice cubes don’t fuse together. It will keep the ice clean and cool for a longer period of time. Talk about classy cubes.

Price: $33.97

Now your dad can take his indoor drinking nights up a notch with these stainless steel reusable ice cubes. We all love our drinks chilled especially in these summers but don’t you hate it when the ice cubes melt and dilute your beverage? That is when these steel ice cubes will come to your dad’s rescue. He can simply freeze these and use them to cool his drinks without diluting them.

Price: $15.99

Now make sure that your father can enjoy a chilled beverage every evening after a long day of work with this beverage cooler. It is the easiest, most cost effective way to chill your favourite beverages. The patented design uses regular water to chill and there are no chemicals or gels. If he is running late and does not have time to prepare his iced coffee, the HyperChiller will chill his coffee in less than 60 seconds. He can take the edge off a hectic morning by enjoying an iced coffee on the go. It is perfect for chilling any beverage whether it’s a special blend of tea, juice, wine or other adult beverages without dilution, he can even chill a glass of wine or beer.

Price: $24.99

Surprise a new dad with a rocks glass that says "Daddy's Sippy Cup" so he can match his young one as they drink from theirs! Unlike others, this unique whiskey glass is permanently engraved using the latest laser technology to give it an etched design that will last a lifetime. This adorable glass is bound to make them smile. Every Time he enjoys a drink, he will be reminded that he’s now a dad.

Price: $15.99

The perfect Father’s Day gift for a wine-loving dad is buying a couple of his favourite wine bottles and then labelling them with these customised labels. These labels are professionally printed on adhesive paper with a glossy coating. They are waterproof and can be used on bottles that will be chilled, just be sure to apply prior to chilling.

Price: $9.99

In addition to the beverage cooler and wine labels, you can also gift your wine-loving dad this super adorable wine glass that says - My Favourite Child Gave Me This Glass. It conveniently arrives gift-ready in a nice white gift box with coloured bubble wrap. Apart from relishing a fine glass of wine at the end of the day, your father will also be reminded of just how much you love and appreciate him.

Price: $17.97

This Father’s day make sure your drink-loving dad knows just how much he is loved and appreciated by gifting him the perfect present. Dads are usually known to conceal their feelings and often need to be reminded that they are loved and valued. If your dad loves enjoying a drink every now and then, then the products mentioned above will definitely bring a smile to his face and he will also be able to make use of them.

