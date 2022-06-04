7 Father's day gifts for your husband who is going to be a new dad

A new dad deserves a Father’s Day gift more than anybody else. It takes a lot of strength and energy to adjust to dad's life and hence, he deserves a little extra appreciation. If your husband is celebrating his first Father’s Day this year, then gift him something that he will cherish for a very long time. Knock it out of the park with a gift that tells him you appreciate everything he does for you and your little one. Whether you want to give him something he can use for self-care or a keepsake for the first year of fatherhood that he'll cherish for years. Here we have a list of the best first Father’s Day gifts for new dads.

7 Father’s day for your husband who is going to be a new dad:

Welcoming a child into the world is both thrilling and full of uncertainty. This gift box is filled with essentials to get soon-to-be dads excited and prepared for their little one’s arrival. With "Be Prepared - A Practical Handbook for New Dads", expecting fathers will feel equipped and empowered to care for their first baby. Gift him with this fun and informational read! There’s nothing like a baby’s love for their dad. Dress them in this “I (heart) Daddy” onesie to show their affection. The "Daddy Hugs" children's book makes a perfect bedtime read that they’ll remember for years to come. This Buffalo Trace soap comes in an earthy, elevated Oak Barrel scent. He can stay fresh and clean with this unique and refreshing soap! Gift a new father the ability to showcase his dad status with this "Super Dad" black keychain and cosy BumpLife #1 Dad Socks.

Surprise your husband with a rocks glass that says "Daddy's Sippy Cup" so he can match his young one as they drink from theirs! Unlike others, this unique whiskey glass is permanently engraved using the latest laser technology to give it an etched design that will last a lifetime. This adorable glass is bound to make them smile. Every Time he enjoys a drink, he will be reminded that he’s now a dad.

This matching sock set is literally THE MOST adorable thing you will find on the internet for Father’s day. It is the perfect way for dad and baby to spend some quality time relaxing together and looking adorable while doing it. The matching set includes men's socks with "big slice" written across the bottom and small socks with "little slice" writing across the bottom; each pair of socks is detailed with a fun pizza graphic. You can also snap a picture of the dad and the baby wearing these socks for Father’s day.

Since new dad’s need to do a lot of running around and are usually always on their feet, these plush slippers will give their feet a soft bed. They are charming, cosy, comfortable, and sure to put a smile on the dad’s face. These everyday slippers are perfect to slide on when he is looking for some extra comfort for his well-deserving feet.

If your husband loves grilling a barbeque on weekends and you love relishing it while being pregnant, then gift him these “No.1 Dad” engraved barbeque tools. This 4 piece grill tool set includes a grilling spatula and tongs, as well as a digital meat thermometer, and a canvas carrying case to hold the utensils. The tongs and spatula are made of stainless steel with sturdy wooden handles that are dishwasher safe. The grilling spatula features a convenient bottle opener equipped right in the base of the handle. The easy to use digital meat thermometer will ensure the perfect cooking temperature for your choice of meat every time.

Being pregnant can be difficult for a woman, but the mood swings and tantrums can also be a lot to deal with for the husband. This T-shirt is just the perfect representation of what a husband of a pregnant wife goes through.

This stainless steel tumbler is the perfect gift for a new dad that he can take to the office and enjoy his morning coffee in every morning. He can let everyone know he is a new daddy since the tumbler says, “ Promoted to Dad in 2022”. This 20 oz insulated tumbler will keep his favourite hot drinks steaming and cold beverages icy for hours and won't sweat like lower quality tumblers. The seamless stretch technology used to produce this tumbler ensures that it will perform as expected for years to come. The clear BPA free press in the lid helps to minimise spills and will keep the drink at the right temperature.

This Father’s day make sure your dad-to-be husband knows just how much he is loved and appreciated by gifting him the perfect present. Dads are usually known to conceal their feelings and often need to be reminded that they are loved and valued. If your husband has made your pregnancy a lot easier, then the products mentioned above will definitely bring a smile to his face and he will also be able to make use of them.

