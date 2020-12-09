7 INSTANT expert approved ways to find calm when you're feeling overwhelmed

In today's frantic world it is most crucial to find your calm and inner peace so that we can keep our mental, emotional and spiritual quotient in balance.

Stress sometimes becomes inevitable and given the Covid-19 times there are so many areas that need healing and attention which make us feel mentally and emotionally overwhelmed, like personal relationships, work-life balance, professional equations with colleagues, family issues, depression, anxiety and the list goes on.

Emotions and situations are unavoidable but what can be done is learn ways to deal with them, learn how to find ways we can instantly restore our calm when we feel overwhelmed. I always advise these seven miracle techniques to many to find their calm when they feel anxious and overwhelmed, if you are going through similar situations ever you can try them, and others can use them too regularly; it keeps your vibration high.



Seven marvellous quick-fix techniques:

Breathe

Just stop whatever you are doing and bring your attention to your breath and focus on it entering and leaving your body. It will help you relax your nerves immediately.

Become aware

Many times, we feel even more anxious when we are not mindful and do not accept that we are anxious. When we become aware, our mind starts to come back to rational thinking and helps us see situations with the point of view of solutions and not complain.

Close your eyes and dwell in music

Get a headset and close your eyes while you listen to some soothing music, divine-sacred songs or any music that makes you feel happy. Music is a way to bring your subtle energy to universal vibration.

Make some tea

Make yourself some refreshing herbal tea to calm your mind. Jasmine, rose, chamomile are great for relaxing your muscles too.

Airplane mode

Get off all digital media for 15 - 30 mins and be present with yourself.

Body scan visualisation Meditation

Sit and meditate on your third eye or your crown chakra visualising your body; being drenched in gold and pink light, and as you do you feel lighter and lighter. Remember to breathe; you can do this sitting or lying down. Slowly scan your entire body to see where you feel more energy blocked and drench that part even longer with the loving gold light to feel that part relaxed.

Move your body

You can try stretches, dancing, a walk, whatever makes you happy. Get some fresh air if possible. This helps you immediately release stress and makes you calm.

Do practise these, but remember even if these techniques are fabulous to get instant calm, you should focus on the long term and permanent ways to maintain inner peace and keep your anxiety at bay. One way to do it is – practice the above regularly, one for one day of a week or one for the entire week, when you do this you mind gets trained to maintain its calm for more extended periods!

