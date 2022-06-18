7 Last minute Father's day gifts that for your dad that may still arrive on time

Father’s day 2022 is right around the corner and I think all the fathers out there deserve something special. The pandemic had been bad on all of us but it has been especially difficult on the dads. With a lot of workplaces shutting, and finances coming to a stand still, a lot of fathers had still managed to keep a happy face on for their family and have kept it all going. So, this fathers day let’s give the dads all that they deserve and more and show them that they are loved and appreciated. However, shopping for your dad can be very difficult since they really don’t want anything most of the time. To make things easier for you, we have curated a list of products that they will definitely love and use all the time!

7 Last minute Father’s day gifts for your dad:

Scroll down and take a look at the best gifts for your cool dad that he will actually love and use.

Luggage tags are essential for every traveller. Give your dad a luggage tag with his initial on it, so that it is easy for him to spot his luggage at the carousel. This luggage tag is made with the purpose of being clipped onto your luggage and not be taken off for a very long time. The beautiful contrast of the letter will make his tag that much easier to pick out from a sea of luggage.

Price: $8.99

A portable AND waterproof Bluetooth speaker? He is going to love it! Another awesome gift for the travelin’ dad – the gift of tunes! This bluetooth speaker is surprisingly loud with no distortion, even at maximum volume. It can easily be carried around and can even be used in the shower and around the pool.

Price: $16.14

Keeping your phone charged is a task especially when you are travelling. Now your dad’s phone will always be charged with this wireless charging dock. He can adjust a comfortable position for watching movies, sending a message or performing facial recognition.The wireless charger is lightweight and is designed in a small size. It features only one cable and one adapter (both included) to save space on your desk.

Price: $29.99

Whether your dad is working on a report or reading his favourite novel, this dimmable LED desk lamp helps make sure that he always has the perfect level of lighting. Even better, this lamp with a USB port lets him charge his devices at the same time! The simple yet sleek and elegant design of this study lamp will also perfectly complement his interior decor. This dimmable desk lamp will give him three levels of brightness to choose from, and its warm glow is easy on the eyes.

Price: $25.79

After a long, exhausting day at work your dad deserves a soothing neck massage. This neck massager will help him feel better by alleviating muscle soreness, easing neck stiffness, eliminating cervical fatigue, and relaxing himself after a long day's work. The built-in infrared advanced soothing heat function in this massager will improve his blood circulation, and it settles within 15 minutes of overheating auto-shut off protection.

Price: $39.99

Single-serve coffee machines are so handy in an office setting, especially in a home office. Every dad needs his daily number of coffee cups to get through his super busy day. This single cup coffee maker comes with an Illuminated LCD display with programmable 24-hour time, he can make a preset for brewing coffee anytime. He simply has to fill the water tank, pop his favourite ground coffee into the washable permanent filter and press the power on the switch. After a few minutes the single brewer will dispense the delicious hot coffee into the mug, ready for him to simply grab and go.

Price: $38.49

These glasses block out the blue light that can harm vision by damaging the eye’s retina. Blue light also suppresses your body’s secretion of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep cycles. These glasses will act as a protective shield for your dad’s eyes and can filter 90 percent blue rays, reduce eyestrain, prevent eye dryness, minimise headache and make him sleep better. These glasses are a must-have for everyday laptop users.

Price: $13.58

This Father’s day make sure your dad knows just how much he is loved and appreciated by gifting him the perfect present. Dads are usually known to conceal their feelings and often need to be reminded that they are loved and valued. If your dad loves gifts that have utility, then the products mentioned above will definitely bring a smile to his face and he will also be able to make use of them.

