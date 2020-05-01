7 Major reasons that lead to stress in relationships

Stress can have a bad impact on your relationship. But you need to know the causes that lead to stress if you wish to fix it. Read on to know more.

Is stress the daunting reality of your relationship right now? If so, you’re not alone. Everyone at some point in their lives gets stressed over something or the other. And every relationship has its ups and downs and it is normal to get stressed out sometimes. But these small hassles slowly build up and have even larger consequences. Why? Stress in other areas of life takes a toll on our personal relationships. Work-life balance is one of the leading problems that lead to stress.

When people get stressed, they tend to get distant and distracted. They spend less time with their significant other, which often leads to alienation between partners. Sometimes, stress overpowers a person and makes them bring out the worst in them, which in turn leads their partner to behave the same. Over time, it ruins everything that you have with your partner, leading to conflicts and distress. The result, the couple part ways. But what is it that causes so much stress in relationships?

Here are the major causes of stress in a relationship that might ruin your bond with your partner.

Work Stress

Yes, work stress is a major reason why people get stressed in their relationship. If you have an issue at your workplace which is getting you all worked up, it can have a major impact on your relationship.

Financial Problems

You might be thinking that money is not important in a relationship, but unfortunately, it is. In fact, money is touted as one of the leading causes of why relationships get doomed. It will be great when you have money, but when you don’t it can have a bad impact on your relationship.

Kids

Even though kids are the little bundle of joy you love. But they can be a handful sometimes. With tight work schedules, household duties and raising children, you might experience a lot of stress, which might make your relationship suffer. Too much parenting stress can make a parent harsh and negative.

Infidelity

If one partner or both of you strays, then of course the tension will follow. Unfaithfulness in a relationship causes turmoil and stress.

Uncertainty about the future

It can be extremely stressful to be a relationship without knowing where it's headed. The uncertainty can lead to conflicts and self-doubt, which is not good for the relationship or an individual.

Lack of effort from one person

Relationships are give and take. If one person is making all the efforts in the relationship, while the other one isn’t trying hard enough or investing as much time or energy, then it will definitely create tension between the couple.

Sexual Problems

Lack of sexual intimacy can remove physical pleasure from life, which can lead to stress in a relationship. There are ways to fix this, all you need to know is the source of the problem.

How to overcome stress in a relationship?

All relationships go through stressful times, much of which will fade away with time. But there are some causes that might pose a threat to your relationship. You have to figure out the cause before it ruins everything for you and your partner.

Once you have reached that milestone, it is time to address the problem and talk about it to your partner. If you think that the problem can be fixed, then you should try at least till the time you have your partner’s consent. There is nothing a heart to heart conversation can’t fix between two people who love each other.

Take control of your life and the stress which might take away the one thing that brings joy and love in your life – your relationship.

ALSO READ: 6 signs that show you are trapped in an abusive relationship:

ALSO READ: Are you dating a narcissist? Here's how you can deal with your partner

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×