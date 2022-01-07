7 Obvious signs that he likes you

Many believe that matters of the heart seldom stay secret for long. After all, it can be hard to conceal your blush when the person you like unexpectedly walks into the room. That being said, love can be a beautiful emotion, so it must be cherished. If you have a crush on someone, you probably wish to know whether or not he likes you back. Therefore, today, we list 7 of the most obvious signs that let you know he likes you.

A smart way to gauge his interest in you is to use the science of body language. Simply check whether he leans toward you while having a conversation when you’re seated at a table across from each other. If his body is inclined toward you it means that he’s keen on conversing with you. He tends to remembers even the most minor and seemingly insignificant details about you. You can’t help but notice how often he stares at you or makes eye contact quite frequently. While most guys take little effort to craft conversations that you may especially enjoy; you will notice that he strives to discuss subjects that you may find enjoyable. This is surely an indicator of his interest in you. He tries to compliment you and flatter you just to please you. Right from cornering you in the parking lot to have a private conversation, simply calling you up or inviting you to a party; this boy will try to get you to spend one-on-one time with him so you may bond. One of the easiest ways to discern whether or not he likes you is by checking whether he gets jealous. Any man who likes you would be at least slightly jealous when he spots you conversing with other men.

While you cannot be expected to be a mind reader, keeping an eye out for these tell-tale signs will let you know whether or not he has the hots for you!

