7 online dating tips for women who aren’t sure to swipe right

Are you someone new to online dating? Here are 7 general tips to navigate your way through the dating world.

It would have been amazing if life were like movies then you would meet your future husband on the street trying to save you from an accident while you try to get your heel out from the sewer grate. You’d tumble in each other’s arms and gaze into each other’s eyes. And you guys fall in love. But we hate to break it to you that just doesn’t happen. This is real life where you have to work for everything – even meeting the man of your dreams. So, you might tip-toe to the world of online dating and try to find one there.

While online dating might be the new way of finding your romantic interest, it comes with its own challenges. For example, you don’t know if the person sitting behind the screen is the one you’re looking for or not. But there is no magic potion that will make you meet the right person and have your "happily ever after". The only way is to be prepared and sensible when it comes to online dating. Whether you’re well-versed in the online dating world or still preparing for your first date, there are certain things to keep in mind when you meet people online.

Here are some general tips to keep in mind while dating someone online.

Dating bio should be on point

Make sure you paint a clear picture of your personality on your profile. The clearer the bio the better chances of you meeting a potential match. We’re talking likes, dislikes, interests, etc. Don’t put your personal info on the market for everyone to know – NOT safe. One more thing – never lie on your profile.

Don’t judge too soon

If a guy doesn’t sweep you off your feet in minutes that doesn’t really make him a bad catch. Be a little patient and give him some time to open up. He might be someone who is waiting for the pleasantries to get out of the way.

Don’t contact him too much

You’ve finally found someone. Yay! Now you’re probably thinking of texting, calling or being with him all the time. But stop! It's important to know that at the beginning of a relationship, you should balance the art of communication – give it away as much as you get. With constant messaging or calling, you might give him a cold foot.

If he responds sporadically, let it go

Most of us make this mistake and regret it later. When guys like you, they reply at the speed of light if they don’t then you shouldn’t either. If he keeps telling you he is busy or he sees your message and doesn’t reply immediately, cut him off. Admit it, we can tell when somebody likes to talk to us or not. If you don’t, ask a friend for help.

Go easy on the booze

Alcohol doesn’t attack but people might. That being said, you should always be aware of yourself and your surroundings when meeting up with a stranger. You won’t be making good choices when you’re drunk. So, maybe stick to just one glass of wine on your first date.

Plan out an ‘out strategy”

Oh, you don’t know when you might actually need this one. Don’t feel bad to come up with excuses like you have a major deadline or you have a curfew or anything that makes sense. Save him and yourself the time if you’re not interested. Plus, you should never feel pressured to be with someone.

Stay safe

Every now and then, we come across stories of online dating that didn't go well. From people uploading fake profile pictures to being potentially dangerous, there is a whole bunch you should be careful of. So be safe by choosing a public place for your first meeting, or letting a friend know where you’re going on the date and avoid people who ask you to come over to their place for the first date.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×