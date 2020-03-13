7 Signs that show your coworker is your work wife

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Sometimes we don't even realise when we go from being coworkers to being friends and then graduating to work spouse and having a work wife is the best thing ever because it makes your work life a lot less difficult.

We spend most of our day or rather most of our waking hours at work with our colleagues. It can be tough to spend your day working hard without forming any social connections and that is probably why we all have that one friend at work who we depend on. You cannot spend most of your day at a place and not have any friends and that is why there's a concept of work wife. Yes, you heard it right. Many of us have deep connection and friendship with that one person that we can trust our lives with, at work. This is one coworker is probably your work wife. But how do you really know if your colleague is just a friend and coworker or has moved a notch higher to being your work wife? With all your workload and pressure there's always that one person you know you can turn to and who always has your back at work and that one coworker is probably your work wife but if you still have doubts you might want to read on.

Here are some signs that your coworker is now your work wife.

1. You're always hanging out together at work. You have lunch together and go for toilet breaks, smoke breaks and coffee breaks together. You are always around each other and you love hanging out outside of work as well.

2. When you don't turn up at work or get late, people always ask them for your whereabouts and vice versa. You always know each other's whereabouts and have each other's back.

3. You love gossiping and give each other all the gossip as soon as it reaches your ears and if that's not all you also have inside jokes that no one else at work understands.

4. You're always sharing secrets with each other and know everything about each other's personal, professional and love lives. You turn to each other when something happens at work, be it good or bad.

5. You always have each other's back and save each other from trouble. You're always helping each other out at work. They're the ones saving you a seat at that important meeting and you're the one lying about why they're late to save them from the angry boss.

6. Everything seems much easier with them around. A day without them at work is one dull and boring day and you can't seem to get through a day without sharing a secret look with them and vice versa. You always cheer each other up and make things less stressful.

7. After your beau, they're the next best person in your life and you cannot imagine having to go to work and not seeing them there. You're always talking about your best and most favourite coworker and how awesome they are.

