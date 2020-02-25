7 Signs you have relationship PTSD due to your past relationship

A toxic relationship has the power to cause relationship PTSD and this may sound scary but it is treatable provided that you spot the signs and acknowledge your problem and seek treatment.

A toxic relationship can do a lot of damage to a person and their mental health. When you are in a relationship that turns unhealthy or toxic it can only mean a few things. It means that you are dealing with one or the other form of abuse. It could be due to emotional or physical abuse or just toxic and unhealthy behaviours that could take a toll on your mental health. But even after you end the relationship, it can still impact your mental health. Whenever we walk away from a toxic relationship we end up with some or the other kind of emotional baggage which can take a toll on our mental health as well as our future relationships. Often this emotional baggage can turn into relationship PTSD which is also known as post-traumatic relationship syndrome which has symptoms similar to post-traumatic stress disorder. It's always good to be on a lookout for signs in such a situation and get help when the time is right.

Here are some signs that you're suffering from relationship PTSD.

1. Your scars from the past cause a lot of anxiety and it can often cause people who suffer from relationship PTSD to overreact in certain situations. When they come across any behaviour or action that reminds them of their past relationship, they tend to overreact because of their insecurity or anxiety.

2. People with relationship PTSD tend to build an emotional wall around themselves and hide their true selves from the people around them. They stop communicating their needs in a relationship and forget all about self-love and self-care.

3. Relationship PTSD causes people to emotionally shut down. They don't allow themselves to feel anything at all. Good or bad, they shut out all emotions and try to numb their feelings.

4. This can make people lose their self-worth which means that they may start to believe that they are worthless and don't deserve anything good in life. They may even settle for less than what they deserve because of the feeling of worthlessness.

5. You may have a constant feeling that you're wrong and you always make mistakes. The biggest sign of PTSD is that you may feel that everything you do or say is wrong and you're always walking on eggshells.

6. Right after you end your toxic relationship you may be washed over with a feeling of relief but this does not last long. It is quickly followed by a feeling of guilt. You may begin to blame yourself for everything that went down.

7. A lot of people tend to isolate themselves after being in a toxic relationship. Along with this a lot of people tend to fear new relationships and commitment as well. Trust issues become a common problem in such situations.

