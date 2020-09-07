7 Sure shot signs you are the clingy one in the relationship

Ever wondered if you are a loving partner or way too clingy in the relationship? Signs to know if you are the clingy one before you sabotage your relationship without realising it.

The initial stage of a relationship is the best, and you would probably like to spend every minute with your significant other. But as times passes, even the healthiest couples look for some space to be able to breathe in the relationship. And chances are that no one likes to be the clingy one! Not only does being clingy spew negativity, but can ruin a perfect relationship.

Not giving enough space to your partner is a sure-shot way to wreak havoc on the relationship. But how can you be sure that you are not the clingy one in the relationship? Fret not! Some signs can tell if you are the guilty of being clingy or not. Don’t worry, recognising the signs might help rectify the situation and restore peace in your relationship.

Here are 7 signs you are the clingy one in the relationship.

1- Whenever you don’t hear back from your partner, you freak out and imagine the worst thing possible. You start doubting your partner and your relationship without any solid evidence.

2- You get upset if they don’t include you in social outings. And you end up investigating them by asking them prying questions.

3- You have become socially isolated, and dedicated all your time to your partner. In other words, everything in your life revolves around your partner. Giving space in your relationship is a concept you need to understand.

4- Have you stopped doing what you love? Not having any interests out of your relationship is not just unhealthy for the bond you share with your partner, but also for yourself. You should never lose who you are in a relationship or otherwise.

5- You tag along everywhere, even when you aren't invited. If your partner wants to go with you, they will ask. If they’re telling you where they are going, then all you have to do is trust them, especially if they haven’t given you any reason to doubt them.

6- You are constantly snooping on their social media to keep a tab on them. It could turn into an obsession and will lead to some serious trust issues.

7- You are not okay with them hanging out with their co-workers, especially if that colleague is good looking. Being a little jealous is not bad, but not when it turns into a serious concern. It might lead to trust issues and ruin your relationship.

