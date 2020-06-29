7 sure shot signs you’re falling out of love

Every relationship goes through ups and downs, but sometimes it is not just a phase. Here are signs you are falling out of love.

The thought of leaving someone you thought you're going to spend the rest of your life with is devastating. Relationships ebb and flow with time but what if its not just a phase. What if it’s something bothering you to the point you feel you don’t love your significant other anymore. But how to know if you’re falling out of love or just in a slump?

The difference may not be too significant, but it will surely affect your relationship in different ways. So, before you make the difficult decision to end things with your partner, consider whether you’re just going through a rough patch or your relationship has hit rock bottom. If you are someone struggling with how you feel being with your bae, then you need to look out for signs that indicate you might have fallen out of love.

Here are common signs you’re falling out of love.

1. Your conversations have changed drastically. You no longer share your concerns, thoughts or make an effort to clear the tension.

2. The little quirks that made you fall in love with your partner don’t seem so attractive anymore. Those imperfections you once loved are starting to get on your nerves and annoy you.

3. You think there might be someone else for you who might understand you better than your current partner.

4. You don’t feel the same spark when you touch your bae like you used to. The feeling of getting intimate with your partner no longer excites you.

5. A healthy relationship is all about building a future together, but if you don’t see that happening, it’s time to re-evaluate your relationship.

6. It’s okay to have some space in a relationship; what’s not okay is to feel the constant need to be apart from your partner. If you feel trapped when you’re with them, chances are the romance is wearing off.

7. You no longer make your decisions keeping your partner in mind. Prioritizing yourself is not the worst, but doing it without considering how it might affect your partner is a telltale sign you’re falling out of love.

Share your comment ×