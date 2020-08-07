7 Sure shot signs your new relationship is going to last

Wondering if your relationship is going to last or not? Read on to know the signs that the one you are dating is a keeper.

When you are wrapped in the excitement of new love, it is difficult to differentiate if the bond you share with your partner is real or not. When you’re still in the initial phase of your relationship, you‘re probably spending more time in bed than talking to each other. When you are in each other’s arms, a small part of your brain might wonder if this is meant to be.

There is no magic potion to discern early in the relationship if it’s going to last a long time. After all, a lot goes into a long-term attraction to build and last. There needs to be trust and respect between you and your partner. If you have that, then some sure shot signs will guide in the right direction. Keep scrolling if you want to know if you and your partner are on the right track.

Without further ado, here are the signs your relationship is going to last.

1- You share a bond that makes you feel like that your unfiltered feelings are valued in the relationship. In other words, you are really great friends and feel that they always have your back.

2- Do you think that there is more than physical chemistry here? If you are able to spend insane stretches of time without getting under the sheets, then this one is definitely going to last. It’s a definite plus if your new partner really pays attention to what you say.

3- You know you’re in it for good when you can’t get enough of learning about your bae. You both are curious to know all about each other.

4- You share the same values and life goals. One of the most important parts of a long-lasting relationship is having similar goals and sharing the same ideology.

5- They inspire you to be a better version of yourself every day. The positive, lasting relationships are the ones when both parties are stoked to listen to the other and don’t mind adjusting for the better.

6- It’s a good sign if you’re able to share your pasts with each other without being judgemental. It takes a lot of courage and maturity to show your vulnerable side to someone. Now, don’t unload all your baggage on the first date.

7- You sincerely apologize to each other when you’ve done something wrong. Someone who knows how to take responsibility for their action and willingly say sorry is definitely a keeper.

ALSO READ: Are you thinking about dating after divorce? THESE are the tips to follow

Share your comment ×