7 Telltale signs that say you are ready for a relationship

Being in a relationship feels great as it’s the starting of a new phase of life. And along with this, we also have certain responsibilities of the person whom we get into the relationship with. So, commitment is a serious thing and you need to be prepared for it. Not everyone is always ready for this phase. So, how would you understand that you are ready for a relationship?

Well, there are certain signs that can tell you if you are truly ready for the commitment. So, next time when you think about getting into a relationship, then make sure you can see these signs in you.

Signs that can tell if you are ready for a relationship:

You attract like-minded persons

When you are happy, healthy and love yourself, then you tend to attract like-minded person who loves himself and is interested in being in a relationship with you.

You complete yourself

When you are happy and love yourself, then you don’t need anyone to feel loved and pampered because you complete yourself. You want to be in a relationship to share your love with someone.

Unconditional love

When you are ready to commit, you hope to give and receive unconditional love.

You accept yourself

Only you can complete yourself so you have to be ok with you. You have to accept yourself the way you are and not have any complaints about your flaws. You need to find happiness in yourself.

You can stay alone

You are not afraid to be alone sometimes. Rather you enjoy being alone and you can spend a lot of time like this. You don’t need anything to reduce your boredom.