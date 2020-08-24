  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

7 Telltale signs your partner is taking you for granted

When you are in love, it can be difficult to see that your man is taking you for granted. Look out for these signs if you want to avoid being taken for granted in your relationship.
18711 reads Mumbai
relationship advice,Love & Relationships,Taken for Granted7 Telltale signs your partner is taking you for granted

Remember how your guy used to be head over heels in love with you? But those days have passed, and things don’t seem the same anymore. It is not uncommon for one partner to feel left out in a relationship. Every relationship comes with its fair share of problems, and it is possible for your partner to not feel appreciative of you all the time. But it can be a total drag to feel that your partner is taking you for granted. 

There’s no denying that being taken for granted will hurt but it is something that can be discussed or re-evaluated if your partner and you are willing to work things out. However, sometimes when things take a 360 turn and you no longer feel good about your relationship or yourself, then it is better to call it quits before it gets complicated. If you feel as though you’re not appreciated, let your partner know. 

Here are 7 signs your partner takes you for granted. 

1- He wants you to make time for him but it’s never the other way around. Regardless of how important the event is for you; he doesn’t show up to be there for you. 

2- Is he kind of rude all the time? He doesn’t appreciate anymore, doesn’t care what you’re up to when you’re together and doesn’t do anything except eat or get intimate with you. 

3- He is never the first one to come up and tell you how much he loves you. He only says it after you say it first. And when he does express his love, it never feels convincing.  

4- Gone are the days when he used to make time for you no matter how busy he was. Now he never has time for you, which means his priorities have changed. 

5- He shuts you down whenever you try to voice your opinion. He doesn’t respect your opinion or take care of your feelings like he used to. 

6- There was a time when he used to shower you with compliments, now he barely acknowledges you. 

7- You get the important news on social media, instead of your partner coming to you privately. In a healthy relationship, you share things with each other first before rest of the world knows. 

ALSO READ: 6 Weird habits that might make your relationship last longer

Credits :bustle, getty

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement